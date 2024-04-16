Baldur’s Gate 3 Modders Uncover Potential Companion Character

In light of what can be seen, Baldur’s Gate 3 modders fans find that popular NPC character was likely to be the game’s full-on companion. The Overexplained Interaction Options mod becomes handy mainly just before choosing sideways of your dialogue options and was added to Nexus Mods in 2023.

Modders uncover clues of Alfira’s companion potential

More and more players started modding their game as they were about to get the final act of Baldur’s Gate 3, this is where you come across a well-known name Alfira, a purple-haired tiefling bard character, who now instead can only be encountered by the Emerald Grove.

The gaming community expresses outrage in its own way. It can be safely said that Alfira, an NPC present in the game, is the thread of the Tiefling immigrants, and the thread can be felt wherever she is. Alfira can be highlighted as one of the best picks, especially in the area of conversation detail launched at the player’s request and character design to a high degree of personalization,.

Her tie being had held a companion wardrobe would explain why no one else in the twin fire camp looks so presentable and has access to such a good hair colourist. It would also add bard as an option among the party members to be played by players out there.

Community reaction

Since the game teases her relations as a companion with other companions under the Overexplained Interaction Options mod, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have been posting happy tweets, pictures, and comments showing Alfira’s name highlighted under the cover of other companions’ by the Overexplained Interaction Options mod with anticipation.

For example, Alfira will approve if you crack a joke with Dribbles the Clown:This is not the first time we have heard that other characters supposedly only additional party members in BG3 were considered for the main companion cast.