GoldenTree Asset Management is one of the biggest fund manager firms in the city of New York.

The organization has earned quite a reputation after holding around $45 billion in its coffers.

Bitcoin investment has gathered a lot of attention from the firm as it recently took part in the funding of Borderless Capital.

While Bitcoin is desperately trying to get away from the clutches of the bears, institutional money seems to be flowing in for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has rapidly attracted the attention of many fund managers, each of them trying to indulge in the blockchain industry.

The fund management firm GoldenTree Asset Management has recently developed a keen interest in Bitcoin, as was clear from the participation of the executives from GoldenTree Asset Management in the funding of the blockchain giant Borderless Capital.

The balance sheet of GoldenTree Asset Management

As reported by The Street, the balance sheet of the organization mentions Bitcoin investment by the firm.

This means that the firm holds Bitcoin and this made the organization one of the newest members of the Bitcoin investors club. Investing in Bitcoin is not the only goal for the organization as it seeks to hire crypto experts to guide the organization towards the future.

GoldenTree is not the first organization.

GoldenTree is not the first asset manager to invest in cryptocurrencies this year, as plenty of cryptocurrencies have been involved with Bitcoin investment. The demand for Bitcoin ETFs is also on the rise, and approval requests with the United States SEC have been piling up.

It seems that the biggest institutions around the world now also want to play their role in the blockchain industry as none of the organizations wants to be left out.