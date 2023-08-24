B2C2 acquires Woorton to boost presence in European crypto market

TL;DR Breakdown

B2C2, a renowned crypto liquidity provider, has acquired Woorton. This acquisition aims to strengthen B2C2’s foothold in the European market. Woorton, a top European market maker, specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) transactions in the digital asset sector.

Significantly, this merger is set to redefine the crypto market liquidity landscape. Moreover, it allows B2C2 to broaden its services within the European Union. This expansion aligns with the new regulations of MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation). B2C2 is positioning itself as a formidable global contender in the crypto arena. The company aims to navigate the shifting regulatory terrains and offer superior liquidity solutions to institutional clients globally.

Nicola White, B2C2’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm about this development. He stated, “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in B2C2’s growth trajectory. Collaborating with Woorton’s seasoned team opens up exciting avenues for us in the EU.”

Additionally, B2C2, established in 2015, was previously acquired by the Japanese financial conglomerate, SBI Holdings, in 2020. The firm has already made its mark in the US and Japan. Hence, this new acquisition of Woorton signifies its strategic entry into the European domain.

Furthermore, this acquisition provides B2C2 with access to Woorton’s PSAN license. This license is regulated by France’s financial market authority, the AMF. As a result, B2C2 can now cater to clients in the European Union, aligning with the upcoming MiCA regulations.

Woorton boasts a robust clientele, with nearly 250 clients trading 96 coins. B2C2, headquartered in the UK, has a diverse global presence. Besides the UK, it operates in the U.S., Cayman Islands, and Japan.

Thomas Restout, B2C2’s head of EMEA, commented on the synergy between the two firms. He noted, “Woorton’s team blends traditional finance expertise with a keen focus on crypto. Together, we offer unparalleled service depth to our EU clients.”

This acquisition underscores B2C2’s commitment to expanding its global reach. By joining forces with Woorton, the company is poised to make significant inroads into the European crypto market.