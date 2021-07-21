TL;DR Breakdown

B-word conference to hold in few hours.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey conversation to be one key highlight at the event.

John Pfeffer (Pfeffer Capital), Lyn Alden (Lyn Alden Investment Strategy), Nic Carter (Castle Island Ventures), among others to speak at the event.

The highly anticipated B-word conference would kickstart in a matter of hours with prominent stakeholders in the crypto world like Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathie Wood all speaking at the live discussion program.

The B-word conference organized by the Crypto Council for Innovation would start in a matter of hours at 12 pm EDT. Organizers of the conference describe it as a global alliance of crypto industry leaders with a mission to demonstrate the transformational promise of crypto and communicate its benefits to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe.

On the conference website, organizers also note that the B-world conference is Bitcoin-focused and aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network needing support.

Jack Dorsey vs. Elon Musk face-off at B-word conference

One major highlight to watch out for at the event is the face-off between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, as both billionaires have made it a date to argue on the flagship crypto event.

Both technopreneurs were Bitcoin heroes until the Tesla CEO had a change of heart and had a change of mind regarding the asset.

Jack invited him for the chat at the B-conference. “Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities, he said.”

The argument between both gurus is expected to be epic, especially since one might be speaking in favor and the other speaking against BTC.

Another critical takeaway from the B-conference is how their market perspectives would give more insight into how institutional investors will view the crypto world and its volatility.

Other presentations at the B-world conference are from Adam Jonas (Chaincode Labs), Conor Okus (Square Crypto), Hester Peirce (SEC), Hong Fang (Okcoin), John Pfeffer (Pfeffer Capital), Lyn Alden (Lyn Alden Investment Strategy), Nic Carter (Castle Island Ventures), Dr. Neha Narula (MIT Digital Currency Initiative), Peter McCormack (What Bitcoin Did Podcast), among many others.