Avalanche price analysis: AVAX/USD continues bullish flight as price touches $17.81

Avalanche price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is bullish momentum today as prices continue to go upward. The AVAX/USD pair is currently trading at $17.81 and has seen a rise of 2.21% in the last 24 hours, taking its market capitalization to over $5.8 billion. The continuation of the green candlestick above the $17.40 support level indicates further upside potential in the near term.

The bulls have been defending the key $17.40 support level, which is a strong sign that the buyers are in control. On downwards, the first support level is at $17.40. If this level breaks, it could lead to a further downward move in cryptocurrency. On the other side, the resistance level is currently at $18.31. If these resistance levels are broken then there could be further upside potential with the AVAX/USD pair.

Avalanche price analysis 1-day chart

The 1-day Avalanche price analysis indicates that the coin has turned bullish as the price has been rising steadily above the $17.40 support level. This is a positive sign that buyers are in control, and they will continue to defend the important $17.40 support level. The technical indicators are all pointing towards a bullish trend, and the AVAX/USD pair is expected to continue its upward momentum in the near future. Therefore, it is a good time for investors to buy and hold the coin.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating that the buying pressure is still strong as it’s currently trading at 54.54. The Bollinger bands’ volatility indicator still shows high volatility, but it also shows signs of convergence, with its upper band at $18.04, the mean average at $17.25, and the lower band at $16.46.The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is still in a bullish trend as it has stayed above the line for the past few days.

Looking at the 4-hour Avalanche price analysis we can see that the price has been trading in an ascending triangle pattern. The coin is currently trading at $17.81 at the time of writing, and chances are there for further increases in price levels if bulls show consistency. the market volatility to follow an uncertain closing movement, which causes the AVAX prices to become less susceptible to volatile change.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

As a result, Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $18.23, acting as the strongest resistance point for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is at $16.69, representing the strongest support in the AVAX. The MACD has already crossed over into bullish territory, and the price will likely break out of this pattern in the near future. Furthermore, the RSI is currently at 55.51 which shows that the buying pressure is still present and the coin could trend higher.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Avalanche price analysis shows that the coin is currently in a bullish trend and could continue to rise in the near future. The price has followed an upward trend today because of the bullish trend dominating the market. As bulls continue to defend the important $17.40 support level, investors can expect to see higher levels of price movement in the future.