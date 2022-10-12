Avalanche price analysis: AVAX bullish uptrend prepares to rally above $16.07

Cryptocurrencies price heat map, Source: Coin360

The Avalanche price analysis is bullish as it shows the cryptocurrency price has been continuously increasing for the last 24 hours. The coin is currently trading at $16.07 and up by 0.18 percent daily. The coin’s market capitalization has also reached $4.75 billion, while the 24-hour trading volume of the coin is currently at $137 million. The coin started the day at $16.05 and reached a high of $16.07. The bulls have been able to push the prices higher and are currently facing resistance at $16.23.

Avalanche price action on a daily chart: AVAX/USD faces rejection at $16.23

Avalanche price analysis on 24-hour charts shows that AVAX/USD has regained its bullish momentum as the market has moved above the $16.00 level. The price is testing the $16.23 resistance level, If Avalanche manages to close above this level, it will invalidate the bearish pattern and could lead to a move toward $16.30. On the downside, initial support is seen at $15.90, a break below this level could see AVAX/USD head toward the $15.50 level. The moving average indicator (MA) is keeping its value at $16.74 and is trending horizontally.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been comparatively mild, which means further uptrends may follow in the future. Moving on, the Bollinger bands’ values are as such the upper band is at $16.23, representing resistance, whereas the lower band is at $15.90, representing support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is now balancing itself at index 40.06 after the rise in price, but as the price elevation is quite slow, the RSI is also trading at a horizontal line.

The four-hour Avalanche price analysis confirms the increase in price as the bulls made a comeback in the past few hours. They elevated the price significantly yesterday after bears plunged it down. The bulls were successful in recovering from the loss, but they got exhausted afterward, followed by another plunge, after which they recovered again. The cryptocurrency recovered again as the price has been uplifted up to $16.07 now.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average (MA) indicator in the 4-hour timeframe is current at $16.10after the recent hike. The Bollinger Bands have expanded a bit as the upper band is now at $16.09, and the lower band is at $15.58. The bullish momentum has helped the RSI maintain its slight upwards curve as its score has moved up to the index of 31.81.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Avalanche price analysis shows that the coin is in a strong bullish momentum as the price has recovered from the slump and is now trading at $16.07. The bulls may face some resistance at this level, but if they manage to push the price above $16.23, we may see AVAX/USD head toward the $16.50 resistance level in the near term.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.