Avalanche price analysis is on the bullish side.

Resistance is found at $74.4.

Support for AVAX/USD is found at $70.

As seen in the most recent Avalanche price analysis, the current price development continues to support this momentum. For the past few days, bears have held control of the charts; however, the coin’s value dropped steadily during this time. However, in the last 24 hours, a rise in value was observed; this is good news for buyers. The bulls have gained support at $72.4, which has lifted the price. Although today’s trend has been bullish since yesterday’s strong correction despite today’s drop, it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the $74.4 resistance to assess whether buyers will maintain control. If they can break this resistance, the price will rise even higher.

The current support level is at $70, which has been tested several times over the past few weeks; it seems that this level is holding firm. The next target for buyers could be around $75, but it is essential to remember that no market is ever without risk. For example, if the bears regain control and push the price below $70, the next support level could be around $65.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish Momentum Continues

The 1-day price chart for AVAX/USD is shown below. The red and green lines represent the support and resistance levels, respectively.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The moving average (MA) indicators are also shown on the chart. The 50-day MA currently provides support for the price, while the 200-day MA acts as a resistance level. It will be interesting to see how these indicators change in the coming weeks.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments

The four-hour chart for AVAX/USD is shown below. The green and red lines represent the support and resistance levels, respectively.

The market has been downtrend since reaching the high of $92.4 on 6th February. The price then dropped to the low of $64.4 on 20th February, when the market entered into a bullish phase. The current price is sitting at $72.4, above the previous resistance level of $70 but still below the prior high of $92.4.

The Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator is also shown on the chart. The BBs are narrowing, which suggests that a breakout could be imminent. The BBs also indicate that the market is currently in a state of consolidation, with the price bouncing between the support and resistance levels.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Avalanche price analysis reveals that the market is rising for the day. The price rose considerably but has since dropped to $72.1, suggesting a decline in value over the previous four hours. AVAX/USD, on the other hand, is expected to finish in green after correcting for a while longer downtrend is still in place, bulls need to break $74.4 for a sustained move upwards

