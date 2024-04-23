In a recent interview on CRN US, Timothy Guim, the President and CEO of PCH Technologies, disclosed that the total spent on IT in 2024 is a major part of AI and automation. Guim forecasts the new investment coming in majorly from these technologies, which will be useful in business operation automation and hiring cybersecurity and help desk services.

Guim illustrates how PCH Technologies was a proactive leader in utilizing AI and automation solutions inside their business to improve efficiency. The organization is taking advantage of automation tooling to automate tickets in the Help Desk and ChatGPT for multiple functions, including the development of security policies and the production of the first social media content. Further, PCH will excel by creating a department only concerned with AI, automation, and robotic process automation (RPA), which will be instrumental in streamlining procedures and increasing business operations.

Industry trends and customer challenges

Guim said that the IT sector had three major focus areas in 2019, the strongest of which included cybersecurity alongside AI applications for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). He emphasized that AI integration was the key to unlocking better process optimization from the highest levels of decision-making. Besides that, Guim pointed out the continuous dialogue with the customers on cyber insurance and cyber warranties, making the coverages effective and minimizing the risks

Overcoming challenges of customers, Guim noted the need for implementing such measures as cybersecurity while striving at the same time to secure revenue. By highlighting the importance of transparent communication between clients and justifying higher cyber spending during the inflationary period, the expert underscored the need to mitigate inflationary pressures. Besides, Guim, the CEO of PCH Technologies, elaborated on the company’s internal challenges, such as talent acquisition and operational cost control in the face of changes in the market.

Vendor expectations and channel development

According to Guim, cooperation among vendors and the emphasis on creating each share of profit for them to patronize the MSP solutions vendors should be the top priority, rather than having MSP solutions vendors able to merely develop the needed products and services. As far as suppliers are concerned, he emphasizes their relationships built on mutual support and a channel-centric focus, which values the role of the sales force in highly efficient marketing support and team contribution (MDF) projects.

Apart from product-oriented support, Guim also aims for more educational programs that could make MSPs through the channel and not against them. He advocated for the establishment of independent certification programs to stimulate the market with validated credentials of MSPs. This would set a similar bar, which is very close to that in the other industries that are highly regulated. Along with the deferral of governmental intervention, Guim points out the demand to create fair market competition, allowing MSP services to supply high-quality service standards.

This article first appeared on CRN US