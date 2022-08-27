Audit On Uniglo (GLO) By Paladin Getting Attention Of Binance Smart Chain (BNB) And Near Protocol (NEAR) Community

According to the latest announcements, Paladin, a well-known auditing firm, is in charge of conducting the audit for Uniglo (GLO), an upcoming DAO on the Ethereum network.

A pioneer in the field of smart contract audits, Paladin has a primary emphasis on the protocols governing decentralized financial systems. Paladin has a long history of executing audits for blockchain-based companies and is highly respected in the industry. Uniglo is committed to transparency and accountability, and they believe Paladin will help them meet those standards.

Uniglo’s Paladin audit is getting attention from Binance Smart Chain and Near Protocol communities because of its unique focus on data security and compliance. The audit is designed to help Uniglo assess and improve its smart contracts and data security posture and identify potential gaps in its compliance program.

What is Uniglo (GLO)?

A DeFi DAO called Uniglo will debut in October. However, investors can still purchase GLO tokens from the ICO phase on the official website.

The primary idea of Uniglo is to create the most prominent digital vault in the world filled with tokenized real-world assets. Token holders may vote on investments and decide which way to expand this vault. Furthermore, the buy-and-sell order fee funds the treasury, which lets the community purchase more assets for the vault.

Additionally, Uniglo burns 2% from every transaction. Burning is utilized to implement a constant decreasing nature of GLO token –supply will always minimize, and therefore, the price will increase.

As we see, Ethereum-based Uniglo joins the market as a hedge against volatility, and in accordance with Paladin audit and Coinsult KYC verification, Uniglo is set to get the attention of communities across the whole market.

Uniglo (GLO) Is Get Attention From BNB And NEAR investors

The native token of the BSC that powers the whole ecosystem is BNB. It is also the utility token of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. It entitles users to trade fee savings and may be used to create passive income on Binance Earn.

Even though BNB is not a completely decentralized currency, it operates wonderfully in a DeFi environment.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a layer one blockchain designed to serve as the backbone for the next internet, which will empower people as opposed to companies that gather data. The network depends on a DPoS (delegated proof of stake) consensus process, which is an update to the traditional PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus method used by various layer-one networks.

Although BNB and NEAR are well-established projects with large trade volumes and use cases, their communities seem more drawn to Uniglo’s hyper-deflationary character. Uniglo, being a completely DeFi DAO, provides investors the flexibility to engage in every step of the project’s development and amass money in peace, where volatility is not a major concern.

Overall, the audit report for Paladin has been extensively disseminated in both groups and has sparked several debates. There is a consensus that Uniglo (GLO) is a project with great promise and that the audit report is a step in the right direction.

