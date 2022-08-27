SBWC brings fully-sponsored opportunity for UAE’s female-led tech startups at North Star Dubai 2022 inspired by GITEX GLOBAL

Be at the centre of the global startup community,

Sponsored participant profiles will be considered for the region’s biggest pitch competition, the $200,000 Supernova Challenge

SBWC will be sponsoring the $10,000 prize for best female-led start-up category

Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), a NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) affiliate, is gearing up to turn the spotlight on revolutionary ideas, products and services of UAE-based female entrepreneurs working in the technology sector through its 5th participation as the official ‘Women in Tech’ partner of North Star Dubai 2022 (formerly, GITEX Future Stars).

With the announcement of fully sponsoring eight unique ventures by women entrepreneurs in the technology sector at the fastest-growing global startup event, SBWC is furthering its mandate to create fresh, strategic opportunities for female-owned and led startups in non-traditional fields to get noticed by industry leaders and highlight the value of their groundbreaking ideas and innovation on a leading platform for global players.

Selection criteria

Applicants need to be SBWC members. Non-members must apply for membership to be eligible for the selection process. The start-up must be UAE-based, founded or co-founded by a woman entrepreneur and should have been in operation for less than five years.

Interested candidates should send their company and founder profiles for review to [email protected] before August 31.

Get global exposure and be noticed by ecosystem leaders

Selected startups will benefit from a fully sponsored participation at North Star Dubai 2022, October 10 – 13, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The four-day event is strategically staged next to GITEX GLOBAL, which means participants will be able to leverage the opportunity to showcase themselves to 400+ big ticket investors, learn from industry gurus, and fast-track their growth by networking with corporate buyers as well as government representatives.

Most importantly, all eight startup profiles will be considered for the review process of the prestigious Supernova Challenge pitch competition, which awards cash prizes of $200,000 split across various categories, including a $10,000 prize sponsored by SBWC in the Best Female-led Startup category.

“Historically, technology has been a male-dominated industry, and SBWC has been an active part of a global drive which is changing this reality by pushing for more inclusion and diversity in the sector. The UAE and Sharjah are known globally for being a vibrant hub of entrepreneurial excellence and it is through our continued and strategic efforts to showcase the talent, passionate work and ideas of women on prestigious global platforms like North Star 2022 that we empower women to turn their aspirations into successful careers as entrepreneurs. I, therefore, encourage all the dreamers and disruptors out there to grab this unique chance to show the world’s top entrepreneurial minds that they have what it takes to revolutionise the future of the tech industry,” said Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC.

“Through this sponsorship initiative, our ultimate goal is to eliminate the prospective participant’s hassle of buying expensive exhibitor spaces or go through the registration process on their own, to be able to fully concentrate on showcasing their ideas, products and services,” she added.

The SBWC Director confirmed that the council will be holding a series of expert one-to-one business consultations, guiding both aspiring and established ecosystem players as well as business owners to foray successfully into the UAE’s highly competitive markets, consolidate their ventures by making the right connections and establish long-term success. For more information and details on how to participate under the SBWC sponsorship umbrella, contact: [email protected] or M: 055 123 7292