Atomic Wallet users report losses as platform falls victim to hack

Atomic Wallet, a popular noncustodial-decentralized wallet used by millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, has fallen victim to a significant security breach, resulting in users reporting complete losses of their digital assets. The incident occurred when distressed users took to Twitter to share their unfortunate experiences, prompting Atomic’s team to address the issue publicly.

In a message posted on their official Twitter account earlier today, Atomic Wallet acknowledged the reports of compromised wallets and assured users that they were actively investigating the matter. “We are doing all we can to investigate and analyze the situation. As we have more information, we will share it accordingly,” stated the Atomic team. The severity and extent of the attack are yet to be determined.

ZachBTX, a renowned on-chain sleuth recognized for tracing stolen funds and aiding hacked projects, is among those involved in the investigation. While Atomic Wallet’s team is working closely with him, details regarding the attack’s methods remain unclear at this time.

God damn, All of my hard working money has been vanished from atomic wallet only!!!! This is your responsibility to secure the funds, What will happened to our funds? please do not copy paste anything here! just give all clear answer, Many users are faced with this today!! — Tom (@Christomos03) June 3, 2023

Mine was also stolen today…how the fuck did the steal this??? Who can I contact? — STRYD⚡️₿ (@JH_STRYD) June 3, 2023

Growing concerns over crypto hacks and losses

The reported hack on Atomic Wallet adds to the escalating list of cryptocurrency security breaches occurring with alarming frequency. The decentralized finance (DeFi) app Jimbos Protocol suffered a similar fate just days ago, losing approximately 4,000 Ether, equivalent to roughly $7.5 million. Furthermore, the recent compromise of Tornado Cash, a decentralized crypto mixer, serves as another stark reminder of the vulnerability of digital assets.

Last year alone, crypto hackers managed to steal an estimated $3.8 billion, primarily attributed to North Korea-linked attackers and DeFi protocols, according to a Chainalysis report. Although TRM Labs’ analysis indicates a drop in the average hack size during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, experts warn against complacency. They caution that the reduction in attack sizes may be a temporary respite, as a few large-scale incidents could tip the scales once more.

Twitter users affected by the Atomic Wallet hack have shared their distressing experiences, with some claiming significant financial losses. Dissatisfied customers have also taken the opportunity to voice previous security concerns, indicating that this is not the first time funds have been stolen from the Atomic Wallet app.

While the investigation into the Atomic Wallet hack is ongoing, theories have emerged regarding the possible nature of the attack. Speculation suggests that it may be a supply chain attack, wherein hackers tamper with the software source code on the server, unknowingly compromising ordinary users who subsequently download the compromised software.

In the wake of the incident, Atomic Wallet has faced additional criticism relating to the liquidity issues surrounding its native token, Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC). The token’s value has plummeted by 8% following the hack, further exacerbating concerns over the platform’s stability. Additionally, the decision to list the meme coin $BEN, launched by BitBoy Ben Armstrong, has attracted scrutiny from the community.

Atomic Wallet users who have been affected are urged to contact support@atomicwallet.io with any questions or concerns.