Astar Network and Polygon collaborate to launch zkEVM Ethereum Layer 2

In a significant development for the blockchain community, Astar Network, a prominent Layer 1 smart contract platform, has announced its collaboration with Ethereum scaling developer Polygon Labs. The partnership aims to introduce Astar zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution that promises to revolutionize the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Cosmos ecosystems.

A new era for Ethereum scaling

Astar Network, which hails from Japan, is set to utilize the Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit). This open-source codebase is specifically designed to initiate zero-knowledge-powered Layer 2 chains for Ethereum. The announcement has generated considerable excitement in the blockchain community, with many viewing it as a significant step forward in Ethereum scaling.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal expressed his optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing Asia’s progressive stance on Web3 adoption. He stated, “As it stands today, Asia is one of the most forward-thinking regions in the world when it comes to Web3 adoption.” He further added that the partnership would cater to the growing demand for transparent, trustless applications in Japan.

Sota Watanabe, Astar Network’s founder, echoed Nailwal’s sentiments. He highlighted the potential benefits for enterprises, stating, “Working closely with Polygon Labs, Astar will also help enable enterprises to kickstart their blockchain initiatives, strengthening Japan’s role as the epicenter of the web3 movement.”

It’s worth noting that Astar isn’t the pioneer in third-party zkEVM powered by Polygon. Polygon Labs has previously assisted in the development of individual zkEVM chains for other entities, including Immutable, IDEX, and Palm Network.

Understanding the Astar zkEVM mechanism

The Astar zkEVM, powered by the CDK, offers a unique proposition. It can seamlessly connect to a shared ZK bridge, ensuring interoperability. This was a feature highlighted by Polygon Labs during the software tool’s release last month.

One of the standout features of zkEVM is its compatibility with Ethereum. This means that it can support the same codebase, allowing developers to leverage existing tools and infrastructure. This compatibility ensures a smoother and more efficient integration process for developers.

ZK-rollups, a core component of the zkEVM, execute off-chain computations on Layer 2. This process facilitates quicker and more cost-effective transactions while upholding Ethereum’s renowned security standards. Astar has expressed its ambition to leverage this technology to amplify blockchain adoption in Japan. The primary target? Attracting global entertainment and gaming projects to penetrate the Japanese market.

Japan’s vision for Web3

Japan’s positive stance on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is well-documented. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaking at the WebX conference in July, emphasized the transformative potential of Web3. He believes that Web3 can significantly alter the internet landscape and drive societal change.

Astar, with backing from giants like Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs, envisions a pivotal role for itself in this transformation. Japan has established national strategic zones to bolster the global competitiveness of projects focusing on Web3 adoption and practical applications. Watanabe expressed his aspirations, stating, “By driving more enterprise adoption through zkEVM, we would also work together with the Japanese Government to enhance web3 as the national strategy.”

In a testament to its commitment to web3, Astar had previously partnered with the Japanese electronics behemoth Sony. This collaboration led to a Web3 incubation program that concluded in June. Out of over 200 applications, 19 projects were chosen to launch on Astar.

Polygon Labs, not to be left behind, launched its zkEVM in March. The technology has been identified as a pivotal area for Ethereum network scaling in recent times. Several blockchain initiatives, including Polygon, Starknet, ZkSync, and Scroll, are in a race to develop a functional ZK-based Layer 2 solution that can inherently support Ethereum applications.

Conclusion

The collaboration between Astar Network and Polygon Labs marks a significant stride in the evolution of blockchain technology, especially for the Ethereum ecosystem. With the introduction of Astar zkEVM, the promise of enhanced scalability, interoperability, and efficiency comes to the forefront. As Japan continues to position itself as a leader in Web3 adoption, such partnerships underscore the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation in the blockchain domain.