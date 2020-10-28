The news that Anthony Albanese will be working for a16z, which invested in Coinbase, came today.

Anthony Albanese will be the chief regulatory officer for Andressen Horowitz

The news that Anthony Albanese will be working for a16z, which invested in Coinbase, came today. The former officer will start on the 16th of November 2020 at the prominent venture capital organization that targets cryptocurrency and growth in Blockchain.

Mr. Albanese’s role will tackle crypto companies in social media, payment systems, digital storage, creative market places and gaming, to name a few. The future regulatory officer also hopes to zone in on a regulatory approach and coordinate with other regulators.

He previously led the New York Stock Exchange’s regulatory division and before that the New York State Department of Financial Services in 2015. Mr. Albanese left the greatest stock exchange market for cryptocurrency.

When Mr.Albanese was at the New York State Department, he oversaw BitLicense’s 2015 launch. A16z general partner, Kate Haun said: “He’s really the perfect addition at the perfect time.”

She added that so much change had occurred across DeFi, Stablecoins and from iconic financial institutions like Paypal and JP Morgan. Miss. Haun also said Mr.Albanese is going to work alongside cryptocurrency policy council member, Jeff Amico, who used to work for Cravath Swaine and Moore as well as at Airswap.

Recently, A16z raised 515 million to further invest in Blockchain and cryptocurrency. A16z’s new investment should echo the effects of its earlier one where they put down $300 million two years ago.