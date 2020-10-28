Filomena Ruffa, a previous financial executive, is now part of Crypto.com.

Ruffa will supervise all functions and propel business alliances for the website in Latin America.

Several other financial executives have moved to crypto.

Filomena Ruffa, a previous visa executive, is now part of Crypto.com. Ruffa was the vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships at Visa’s Latin American department. Her membership with Crypto.com will extend the firm’s Latin American market.

A blog post released on 28th October reveals that the one-time financial executive will govern all functions and propel business collaborations for Crypto.com in Latin America. Ruffa has a successful record of working in Latin America, and she will transfer her skills from prestigious companies such as CardinalCommerce and SafetyPay.

Crypto is luring financial executives

More and more financial executives are transitioning to crypto. Jihan Wu, the CEO, and co-founder of Bitmain, the world’s most prominent computer chip firm for Bitcoin mining, was formerly a financial analyst at an equity company.

In August 2020, Goldman Sachs appointed Matthew McDermott, a managing director who oversaw the investment bank’s funding activities, as global head of digital assets.

The 46-year-old who is based in London has worked in the long-established financial market. He envisions the world’s financial resources living on electronic ledgers. McDermott is exploring the application of ledger technology in the enormous credit and mortgage market.

In an interview, he revealed that it is likely that assets and liabilities would be congenital to blockchain. Yet, other banks and established investors need to agree, he claims. To achieve his aim, McDermott regularly communicates with JPMorgan and Facebook, the social network that recently updated its cryptocurrency game plan.

Deloitte’s 2020 Global Blockchain Survey which encompassed almost 1,500 executives, indicates that blockchain uncertainties are diminishing. It proves that business innovators view it as essential to organisational transformation.