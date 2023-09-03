Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko calls MakerDAO’s consideration of Solana tech a “win for open source”

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recent tweet, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana, weighed in on MakerDAO’s consideration of Solana’s technology for its upcoming native chain, NewChain. Yakovenko emphasized that the move should be viewed as a victory for the open-source community rather than a competitive edge over Ethereum.

His tweet comes on the heels of MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen’s proposal to develop NewChain using a fork of Solana’s codebase, a decision that could mark a significant shift for MakerDAO, which has been closely tied to Ethereum since its inception.

A call for unity and acknowledgment of Ethereum’s contributions

Yakovenko’s tweet serves as a call for unity within the blockchain community. Urging Solana supporters not to use MakerDAO’s technological considerations as a weapon against Ethereum, he stated, “Ethereum is awesome. Solana wasn’t built in a vacuum, and tons and tons of things that make Solana special were built based on Ethereum’s R&D.” This acknowledgment of Ethereum’s contributions to the blockchain space is a significant gesture, considering the often competitive nature of cryptocurrency ecosystems.

Maker considering @solana’s tech is a win for open source, and has nothing to do with solana’s mainnet or sol vs eth. I really hope that people in the @solana community don’t use this as some cudgel to attack ethereum. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) September 3, 2023

The tweet also adds a nuanced layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding MakerDAO’s potential technological shift. While Christensen’s proposal cited Solana’s “highly optimized” codebase and its resilience in overcoming challenges as key reasons for the switch, Yakovenko’s tweet suggests that the move should not be seen as a zero-sum game. Instead, it should be viewed as a testament to the collaborative and evolving nature of blockchain technologies.

Christensen’s proposal is part of MakerDAO’s “Endgame” upgrade, a five-phase plan aimed at improving governance and making the protocol more self-sustainable. The final phase, which includes the development of NewChain, is expected to take approximately three years to complete. NewChain will serve as a hub for backend tools supporting MakerDAO and will allow the ecosystem to recover gracefully from severe forms of governance attacks or technical failures.

Cryptopolitan earlier reported that Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder sold his remaining 500 MakerDAO tokens on the CoW Protocol for 353 ETH, approximately $580,000,

However, the announcement of MakerDAO’s plan to transition to Solana has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency community. Some view this move as a way to boost the project’s technical capabilities, while others are concerned about the potential impact on MakerDAO’s ties with Ethereum in the long run.