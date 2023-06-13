Americans don’t really like the idea of CBDC

TL;DR Breakdown

Despite the ubiquity of digital dollars in the form of credit cards, debit cards, and various digital platforms, Americans appear to be more hesitant when it comes to the concept of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), an asset that would bridge citizens and the central bank of the U.S. more directly.

Shaky ground: American perspectives on the CBDC

The concept of a CBDC doesn’t garner strong support in America, with a recent survey revealing that twice as many respondents were in opposition (34%) to the Federal Reserve offering a CBDC compared to those in favor (16%).

Unsurprisingly, a good number of Americans (49%) are yet to take a stance, considering a mere 28% of the population are familiar with CBDCs.

Political affiliations show a notable divide, with Republicans showing slightly more familiarity with CBDCs (34%) than Democrats (25%) and independents (25%).

However, Democrats are more inclined to favor the adoption of a CBDC (22%) than their Republican counterparts (11%). Despite this, the majority of Republicans (53%) expressed opposition towards a CBDC, with Democrats mostly indecisive (56%) and 22% opposed.

When gender, ethnicity, and age are considered, the support for CBDCs fluctuates significantly. Men show twice as much support (22%) as women (11%), while Black Americans exhibit nearly triple the support (32%) compared to white Americans (13%).

Furthermore, younger Americans appear to be much more receptive to a CBDC compared to their older counterparts, with almost a third (32%) of those under 30 supporting the idea, whereas only 3% of Americans over 65 do.

Despite their promise of increased financial inclusion, CBDCs do not garner any more support among lower income groups than they do among higher income groups.

Respondents earning less than $20,000 a year showed 19% support, almost identical to the 21% support among those earning more than $100,000 annually.

It’s not just the prospect of government control over spending that has Americans on edge, concerns range from fear of government surveillance and the abolition of U.S. cash, to worries about increased susceptibility to cyberattacks, and even fears of selective taxation.

Even the potential closure of private banks due to a decline in their use unsettled Americans, with 52% expressing opposition to this possible consequence.

Potential upsides: Americans consider the benefits

Despite the evident wariness, certain potential advantages of a CBDC did garner more support than opposition.

Pluralities were in favor if a CBDC could help reduce the risk of money laundering and fraud (42%), or if it could ensure welfare payments were spent on their intended purpose (40%).

Roughly equal numbers of Americans expressed support if a CBDC enabled instant financial transactions (27%) or offered easier access to the banking system for those without bank accounts (33%).

The potential to combat economic recessions also garnered a level of support (32%), although a large proportion of Americans were undecided in each scenario, reflecting a general unfamiliarity or uncertainty regarding the concept of a CBDC.

Despite a shift in support when considering potential benefits, 76% of Americans opposed the idea of a CBDC when considering the risks alongside the benefits.

This was primarily due to fears of government surveillance and control over spending. Those familiar with CBDCs expressed more support for them, but these tend to be individuals who are male, younger, and with higher incomes.

While it’s important to note that familiarity doesn’t equate to endorsement, it’s clear that a deeper understanding of CB

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.