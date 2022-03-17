Cryptopolitan is happy to announce Ambire, the first non-custodial wallet with email authentication, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds’ live session.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Friday, 18th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Ambire shall be represented by the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vanina Ivanova, who will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Product Manager, Danae Matara, about Ambire, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Ambire

Ambire is a next-generation Web3 wallet focused on DeFi and the EVM ecosystem. Ambire implements traditional but non-custodial authentication with an email and a password like web2 apps. It features a backend service called”the relayer,” which broadcasts transactions to the network and essentially helps users to manage fees automatically.

The wallet also features built-in swaps and cross-chain transfers. It can also support multiple networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche, Fantom, and Arbitrum.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

