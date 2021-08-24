TL;DR Breakdown

• The NFT platform is supported by Mark Cuban, Dapper Labs, and other crypto companies.

• Alethea AI intends to launch AI NFTs to make them more interactive and customizable.

Non-fungible token system Alethea AI just closed an NFTs private sale valued at $16 million. With this sale, the company that supports cryptocurrencies seeks to build an expandable structure for NFT trading that has grown significantly.

The sale promoters included Mark Cuban, the wealthy American businessman who owns the Dallas NBA team.

Alethea AI’s NFT sale was a success

Alethea AI’s NFTs private sale was a success, reflected in the number of participants. Blockchain investor’s networks were participants in this great event.

Companies such as Gemini Frontier Fund, Galaxy Interactive, Borderless Capital, Dapper Labs, Multicoin, and Alameda Research have come forward to sell private non-fungible tokens. The NFT sale also attracted investors such as DragonFly Capital’s Haseeb Qureshi and CoinShares’ Meltem Demirors.

This project aims to build a new scalable AI framework for non-fungible tokens. Alethea AI announces that with this new work mode, the collectible NFTs will have unique characteristics.

Open AI has backed the company to build the underlying technology. When the Alethea AI procedure is finished, the company will allow the non-fungible tokens to turn into interactive NFTs, with real interactions.

NFT market has increased this year

The non-fungible token market has had impeccable participation in 2021 and even more since the second quarter of the year. Among the NFT trade novelties shows is Ethereum Pet Rocks. This Ethereum project has been very convenient for new NFT investors in the cryptocurrency market.

According to unofficial announcements, the EtherRock #61 was sold for about 78 Ethereum. This purchase equals about $250,000.

The NFT trading website OpenSea said that the current market volume exceeds $1 billion by the beginning of August. By 2020 OpenSea reached $24 million and about $8 million in 2019.

About 2021 NFT-focused crypto transactions, at least $2.5 billion has been recorded. Venture funds are backed by NFT platforms and protocols that have greater security. Some big-name investors like Sony, Pantera, and Coinbase Ventures supported a funding round (Series A) for MakersPlace of $30 million.