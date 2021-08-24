TL;DR Breakdown

One of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, Okcoin, has announced that it will open a new office in Miami, Florida. The crypto platform seeks to support the investment community in the city and will take advantage of the crypto boom in the area. The crypto company is supported by ShellHacks, which organizes the largest hackathons in Florida each year.

Okcoin wants to hire staff – which have increased in numbers since last year – in over 100 different positions and create internship plans for remote participants in Miami. This new city headquarters in Florida will also be a close point for clients from Latin America who enjoy the service.

The magical city is eager for the world-renowned crypto company. Frances Suarez, the mayor of Miami, wants to work with the crypto company to reach new financial plans. With this new office, Miami increases its claim as a potential city for the virtual market.

Okcoin arrives in Miami with huge expectations

Okcoin CEO Hong Fang clarifies this new headquarters in Miami is part of a strategic expansion that will increase crypto adoptions. The company’s objective is to reach the citizens in Latin America and investors in Miami.

Fang also says that his staff is pleased to join the largest crypto community in the United States and looks forward to supporting them. It looks like the crypto company will be looking to create new tech events, investments, studios for novice enthusiasts, and lots of things in Miami.

To show how committed Okcoin is to the Miami crypto community, the company has signed up as a sponsor for the Hackathon 2021. This year’s ShellHacks Hackathon plans to open from September 24-26 in the beautiful city of Florida. This event will bring together more than a thousand program developers and various crypto companies looking to recruit them.

The crypto company will sponsor the event with ShellHacks challenges that will focus on the Lightning Network’s BTC network. First-place contestants will win $1000 in Bitcoin and an internship at the new Miami office in 2022.

Is the cryptocurrency platform reliable?

Okcoin is gaining waves in the crypto market for being the first and only platform with the crypto “MiamiCoin.” The crypto platform will open the MiamiCoin trade from today through its official website and mobile app.

The OkCoin exchange has offices in 7 locations worldwide, which include Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Malta, and now recently, Miami. In addition, the company has a base in San Francisco that will support new projects in North America.