Akash Network (AKT) Soars 48% on Upbit Listing

2 mins read
Akash Network

Contents
1. Market Cap and Trading Volume See Significant Growth
2. Social Media Buzz Surrounds Akash Network
3. AKT Price Still Below All-Time High
TL;DR

  • AKT became the leading cryptocurrency gainer among the top 100 after South Korea’s Upbit exchange listed the token, with its price jumping 48% in 24 hours.
  • AKT’s market capitalization has surged to $1.4 billion, placing it at 65th among all cryptocurrencies.
  • Social media conversations about the Akash Network have also increased by 200%, with Reddit and Bitcointalk leading the way.

Akash Network’s AKT token saw significant gains today, outpacing other leading cryptocurrencies. This surge in value occurred following the announcement of its listing on Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange.

Over the past 24 hours, AKT has skyrocketed by an impressive 48%, reaching a price of $7.1 as of the latest update. Investors are closely monitoring this development, which reflects growing interest in the Akash Network and its potential for further growth.

Market Cap and Trading Volume See Significant Growth

Following the surge in AKT’s value, its total market capitalization substantially increased, reaching $1.4 billion.

This firmly establishes AKT as the 65th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market size. Moreover, the daily trading volume for Akash Network’s AKT token witnessed an astounding surge of 1,560%, soaring to $65 million.

Investors are closely observing these developments, indicating increased interest in the Akash Network and its potential for further growth in the cryptocurrency market.

Upbit began trading AKT at 10:00 UTC on 23 April, offering AKT trading pairs with the Korean Won (KRW), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether (USDT). This listing marks a significant event, contributing to the increase in AKT’s price and generating considerable interest among investors.

Social Media Buzz Surrounds Akash Network

Akash Network is getting a lot of attention on social media lately, not just because of its price. People are talking about it more, with social media activity around Akash Network going up by 200% in the last day.

Reddit and Bitcointalk seem to be the main places where people are talking about it.

AKT Price Still Below All-Time High

Despite the recent increase, it’s worth mentioning that AKT is still 23% lower than its all-time high of $8.08, reached in April 2021.

However, with Upbit listing the token and the subsequent rise in both price and social media activity, there’s optimism surrounding Akash Network’s outlook going forward.

Investors are keeping a close eye on these developments as indicators of AKT’s potential growth trajectory.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Garla Reddy

Shiva Shankar brings over seven years of expertise in blockchain and Web3 technologies within the cryptocurrency sphere. In addition to his tech endeavors, Shiva is an avid reader, nature enthusiast, and amateur photographer, enriching his creative and analytical skills through diverse pursuits.

