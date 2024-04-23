Akash Network (AKT) Soars 48% on Upbit Listing

Akash Network’s AKT token saw significant gains today, outpacing other leading cryptocurrencies. This surge in value occurred following the announcement of its listing on Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange.

Over the past 24 hours, AKT has skyrocketed by an impressive 48%, reaching a price of $7.1 as of the latest update. Investors are closely monitoring this development, which reflects growing interest in the Akash Network and its potential for further growth.

Market Cap and Trading Volume See Significant Growth

Following the surge in AKT’s value, its total market capitalization substantially increased, reaching $1.4 billion.

This firmly establishes AKT as the 65th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market size. Moreover, the daily trading volume for Akash Network’s AKT token witnessed an astounding surge of 1,560%, soaring to $65 million.

Investors are closely observing these developments, indicating increased interest in the Akash Network and its potential for further growth in the cryptocurrency market.

Upbit began trading AKT at 10:00 UTC on 23 April, offering AKT trading pairs with the Korean Won (KRW), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether (USDT). This listing marks a significant event, contributing to the increase in AKT’s price and generating considerable interest among investors.

Social Media Buzz Surrounds Akash Network

Akash Network is getting a lot of attention on social media lately, not just because of its price. People are talking about it more, with social media activity around Akash Network going up by 200% in the last day.

Reddit and Bitcointalk seem to be the main places where people are talking about it.

AKT Price Still Below All-Time High

Despite the recent increase, it’s worth mentioning that AKT is still 23% lower than its all-time high of $8.08, reached in April 2021.

However, with Upbit listing the token and the subsequent rise in both price and social media activity, there’s optimism surrounding Akash Network’s outlook going forward.

Investors are keeping a close eye on these developments as indicators of AKT’s potential growth trajectory.