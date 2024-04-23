Use of AI In High School Education Raise Ethical Concerns debate

AI tools used by high school students for academic cheating pave the way for the emergence of new insights about the widespread use of generative AI technologies as a means of cheating.

Critics have been voicing their ethical concerns, but the industry authorities believe this to be an inevitable consequence of changes in the job sector to keep going.

High school embrace AI for academic tasks amid ethical debate

Although Deepwater Asset Management managing partner Gene Munster’s recent observations prove that most high schoolers use AI for trivial tasks like paper writing, a robot is involved heavily in writing essays.



Munster commented on how ‘cheating exponentially’ progression is enabled by the availability of such AI-based tools for generations. These instruments, for example, ChatGPT and Gemini, help students do their assignments very quickly and rarely bother with plagiarism detection.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

However, AI utilization in education issues triggers ethical, yet Munster’s insights prove that there is a change among students. They stop looking at the AI tools as cheating. Students consider AI-assisted work a rational decision in striving to seek relief from present academic pressure and certainly being exposed to the future job market.

Munster’s revelations offer a fresh perspective on previously held beliefs about plagiarism and shine a spotlight on the need for educational organizations to adapt to emerging technologies.

Adapting AI is important because students will be in the occupied niche without it. This sentiment echoes with industry leaders such as Elon Musk, who, unmistakably realizing the unavoidability of AI, keenly apply it to different industries.

Adapting to technological progression

AI integration into the educational system without appropriate regulation and control may threaten academicians with a paradox of AI infiltration. Script Munster argues that teachers would struggle with detecting AI-generated content and downplaying incidents of academic dishonesty.

However, along the same lines, the massive scale of readily available AI tools that make AI-generated language undetectable reflects the complexity of monitoring and enforcing academic integrity.

A Shift in Education would be necessary to meet students’ demands and expectations and respond to the ever-changing world of work.

AI penetration in education ends the basic tasks in academic assignments and carries many implications. That is the higher selection process of the colleges. Munster’s proposed change leads to using artificial intelligence to write application essays. This raises questions about the new policies Duke should implement to vet the same.

Administrators generally regard the application of those techniques as cheating, as it can contribute to student attrition during the college application process. Yet, students see the same tools as strategic measures to increase their performance in college applications.

Adapting for the Future Workforce

The ethical issues formulated by AI technologies do not discourage Munster from viewing and treating them as a faster way to cope with similar problems. A reversal of the labor market due to digitalization becomes the reason why intellectual workers’ proficiency in AI tools is a basic requirement and not technology workers who have ‘deskilled’ due to digitalization.

In other words, AI adoption by the industry should be as important for education institutions and policymakers as IT literacy programs are considered crucial parts of workforce readiness programs.