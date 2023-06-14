Adidas x Fewocious collabo set to shake the NFT market

TL;DR Breakdown

Adidas, the global apparel giant, has joined forces with renowned digital artist Fewocious on an exciting collaboration that combines physical sneakers with NFT technology. The collaboration aims to explore the “art of play” and will feature 4,500 editions of an NFT mint pass named “Trefoil Flower.” These passes will be exclusively available for purchase on the OpenSea marketplace starting from June 22.

Step into The Art of Play with @FEWOCiOUS as we explore the possibilities of a world where art imitates life and life imitates art, blurring the physical and virtual landscape of the Campus 00s.​

Coming June 22 👉 https://t.co/ZPnRLB2Mmh pic.twitter.com/QS9TkKy9Hd — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) June 13, 2023

The Trefoil Flower NFT mint pass serves as a unique redemption ticket for a pair of custom-designed physical sneakers called Adidas Originals Campus 00s. To claim their sneakers, mint pass holders will have the option to “burn” (permanently destroy) the NFT. The burning process is scheduled to begin in August, with shipping expected the following month. Each pair of physical sneakers will contain an NFC tag, a technological device embedded in items such as phones and contactless credit cards. This NFC tag will be linked to a companion NFT, creating a digital representation of the physical sneaker.

The release of the Trefoil Flower NFT will follow a three-tier pre-sale, followed by a public mint. Early access to minting, at a discounted price of 0.2 ETH (approximately $350), will be granted to holders of Adidas’ existing Alts Decos and Soles NFTs, as well as Fewocious Paint Drops. Holders of other specified NFTs, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, and Rug Radio NFTs, will have the opportunity to mint at a later stage for 0.25 ETH ($435). The public sale will then commence at the same price.

Adidas vs NFT

Fewocious, also known as Victor Langlois, is a 20-year-old transgender artist who has gained significant recognition in the NFT space. His artwork features vibrant and playful use of paint, often evoking childhood memories. Fewocious has achieved considerable success in the Web3 community, amassing over $50 million in lifetime sales and collaborating with prominent entities such as RTFKT (owned by Nike), auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s, and even the David Bowie estate.

Adidas has been actively involved in the NFT realm since acquiring a Bored Ape NFT and using it to create the fictional character Indigo Herz in December 2021. The brand’s collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Punks Comic, and influential NFT figure gmoney, titled “Into the Metaverse,” has generated over $150 million worth of NFT trading volume to date. The collection allowed NFT holders to claim exclusive merchandise. Building on the success of this collection, Adidas recently launched the Alts project.

Following this trend, fellow apparel brand Puma has also ventured into the NFT space with a physical sneaker initiative featuring NBA star LaMelo Ball and the NFT project Gutter Cat Gang. Puma’s GutterMelo MB.03 sneaker, set to release in late June, will be available for purchase at $175 via an NFT pass.

This collaboration between Adidas and Fewocious signifies the growing intersection between physical apparel and NFTs. By combining tangible products with digital assets, the brands aim to provide a unique and immersive experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike