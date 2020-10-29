Acronis launches a series of 111 cloud data centers.

1st data center launched in New Zealand.

110 cloud data centers to follow across the globe.

Cyber protection and security solutions are increasingly in demand, with the world constantly shifting towards digitally enhanced networks. Leading the cybersecurity forefront, Acronis declared the crucial addition of another cloud computing data storage solution to cater to the ever-growing data protection needs of Auckland’s (New Zealand) market.

111 more cloud data centers across several locations are in the pipeline in order to enhance data availability, reliability, and accessibility for its clientele. With its headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, the global network has expanded its reach to include centers In Australia, Germany, France, Japan, UK, Switzerland, and Canada.

Service providers in Auckland, NZ will now have the accessibility of a critical data storage facility for customers through the newly deployed cloud computing data center. Cloud computing is deemed critical for blockchain and FinTech growth in various regions.

Importance of cloud data centers

General Manager of the Asia Pacific region, Neil Morarji, explained the constant need for adding cloud data centers with the facility of round the clock data protection by the globally acclaimed firm. He further added that to improve the availability of cyber network solutions, it is vital to have a globalize cloud data center network.

General Manager of Ingram Micro Cloud New Zealand, Barbara Kidd, explained how New Zealand is seen as the next hub of internet firms worldwide with pros of greater connectivity and a dominant position in terms of geography. She further added that Cybersecurity is a base need of all operating firms of current times. Through establishing Acronis Cloud Data Centre, the country’s consumer market, both resellers, and end-users can enjoy enhanced information security solutions within a local reach.

A notable product now available to the New Zealand market through the new establishment is the “Acronis Cyber Protect solution,” certified by VB100 and recognized globally for its distinct abilities and recently earned the 2020 New Product Innovation Award for Data Protection. All cyber solutions provided by Acronis are embedded with the ability to cater to the five vectors of cybersecurity SAPAS, i.e., safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, security.