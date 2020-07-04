Chief executive officer of Abra, Bill Barhydt, says that Cardano Shelley upgrade is set to increase competition in the smart-contract blockchain realm. Ethereum is the king of smart contract blockchains, and Cardano occupies the number two-seat. However, the latest Cardano Shelley update is set to change this trend as Cardano gears up to take on the bigwigs.

This Week in Crypto – Newsletter now out. Topics include: • Latest Bitcoin pricing

• Cardano on a tear

• DeFi… What's going on?

• Gold and Bitcoin Join us for our next AMA tomorrow (Friday) at 9AM PT on our YouTube channel.https://t.co/r9vke3YPOm — Abra (@AbraGlobal) July 2, 2020

As per CryptoSlate, the market capitalization of ETH is higher compared to its competitors. However, the gap widens as one considers other factors like transaction fees and active users. ETH emerges as the clear winner in the overall scheme of things.

Ethereum collects massive mining fees compared to its peers. Additionally, Ethereum is popular among large companies when it comes to blockchain adoption due to its reliable network. Tezos and Waves are nowhere close in comparison. But industry veterans believe that Cardano Shelley is set to change all this and increase competition in the industry.

Cardano Shelley upgrade is rolling out

After a long wait, Cardano Shelley is finally out in the real world. This next Cardano development phase is set to bring about significant changes in the network. Just like the upcoming Ethereum 2.0, it promised significant changes, and many are part of the actual upgrade. For example, the incentives program is set to increase community participation and stake pools.

As per the official description, Cardano Shelley is set to increase the decentralized credentials of Cardano by 50 to 100 times compared to its peers. Shelley code was released on 1 July at the Shelley Virtual Summit. All the features were discussed in detail, and the hard fork will go live by the end of July 2020. Additionally, support for ADA staking will be made available by Coinbase.

Competition feeds growth

The Cardano community is upbeat about the Cardano Shelley. Bill Barhydt of Abra is positive about the crypto space. He says that competition is always good for the industry, and it promotes growth. It is required to increase the adoption pace and also bring about improvements in the crypto space.

Blockchain founder, Charles Hoskinson, agrees Bill’s viewpoint on Cardan Shelley. He adds that Ethereum would soon feel the rising graph of Cardano.