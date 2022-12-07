A Guide for Getting Good at Crypto Before Getting Into Crypto

Before he is willing to put any amount of money into a new investment, genius billionaire Warren Buffet spends days examining the details of the deal. Buffet became one of the wealthiest men alive — and easily the best investor in history — not through taking outrageous risks on the latest investing trends but through diligent research and decades of building up experience to guide him to the best deals.

Many crypto-bros are eager to tell you that the sooner you invest in cryptocurrency, the bigger your returns will be. However, the truth is that to see any benefit from crypto investment, you need to garner as much knowledge and skill in the market as possible before you buy your first coin. This guide will help you find the resources you need to build more experience in the field of cryptocurrency, so you can become the Warren Buffet of crypto.

Enroll in World-class Online Courses

There are no credentials explicitly required of anyone interested in investing in crypto — but a certain amount of education certainly does help. The crypto market is more than a decade old, and though it remains a new and speculative market to many traditional investors, the truth is that crypto has become vast and exceedingly complex.

Taking cryptocurrency courses from world-class experts in the field is a good way for you to gain an essential foundation in crypto knowledge and skill. At the very least, you can learn the basic principles of crypto trading and investing, to include the jargon and vocabulary used in crypto spaces and the tools you will need to engage with the crypto market safely and effectively. Even better, formal online education will provide you with the confidence you need to finally get into crypto in a meaningful way.

Allegedly, Warren Buffett reads no fewer than six full newspapers every day. He does this to keep up to date his knowledge about the world around him, so that when he makes trade and investment decisions, he has as much information as possible to guide him to success.

If you have the time, you might spend your mornings or evenings perusing a reputable national newspaper with a financial focus, like the Wall Street Journal or the Financial Times, but much more important to your crypto journey is subscription to crypto news. You might subscribe to a number of reputable crypto news outlets — with the key word being “reputable.” Because crypto is relatively new and remarkably misunderstood, there are many websites and blogs filled with erroneous information about the market.

Typically, more popular crypto news sites have earned strong reputations for trustworthy journalism. If you need some examples of reliable sources of crypto information, you might turn to:

Crypto Daily

CoinMarketCap

CoinDesk

Daily Coin

CCN

By subscribing to these sources of news, you will receive updates as soon as they publish new information about the crypto market, which means you can continue building your knowledge and skill in crypto investing in real time as the market shifts.

Follow Key Crypto Influencers

Even more important than Warren Buffett’s reading habits is his lifetime of investing experience, which has strengthened his intuition to the degree that he can sense which deals will work and which won’t. It will take you years if not decades to develop an equivalent level of experience in the crypto market. Until then, you should rely heavily on the thoughts and opinions of more experienced crypto traders and investors.

This isn’t to say that you should trust every tweet you read about crypto. Rather, as with crypto news, you should be careful to follow only crypto influencers with positive reputations for trustworthiness, knowledge and skill. While you should learn more about different influencers to determine which have specialties and investment strategies similar to your own, you might start by following some of the most prominent voices in the industry, such as:

Vitalik Buterin

Michael Saylor

Ben Armstrong

Layeh Heilpern

Lea Thompson

Natalie Brunell

You should not expect to become the Warren Buffett of crypto overnight. However, with diligent effort to build your knowledge of the market, you can certainly learn how to grow your net worth using crypto investments.