5 High-Profit Cryptos Cheaper Than a Cup of Coffee

The cryptocurrency market is not only a hub for investors seeking financial freedom but also an ecosystem for innovative technologies that are reshaping the financial landscape. One of its most important aspects is the decentralized nature of blockchain technology. Distributed ledger technology has found an application in almost every sector from the supply chain, as in the case of VeChain, to healthcare.

Another upcoming and innovative cryptocurrency project is InQubeta (QUBE), which is at the forefront of merging blockchain technology with AI. Claiming to be the first cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform, it offers an accessible and democratic ecosystem for both AI-driven startups and investors to mutually benefit and grow. The native token QUBE has secured its position as one of the top altcoins. It can be used for trading, staking, and participating in the investment process. Crypto analysts and security firms conducting audits on its smart contracts believe in the potential of the project to emerge as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy this year. The following list features 5 high-profit cryptos that are currently cheaper than a cup of coffee.

1. InQubeta’s Utility and Governance Token, QUBE: An Altcoin to Watch for Promising Returns

InQubeta is the world’s first cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform curated especially for AI-driven startups. The team aims to address the growing concerns of investment for startups working in the field of AI when they lack the contacts and resources required to connect with traditional Silicon Valley investors. InQubeta supports AI contributions to technological advancement and has worked on creating a marketplace that is mutually beneficial to both investors and the startups.

The standout characteristic of this project is the idea of fractional investment which allows investors to participate in a particular startup. InQubeta’s marketplace allows startups to create NFTs of their projects and couple them with profitable options for their investors like exclusive access to their products and services, equity in the company, and profit sharing. Investors are given the option to choose from the listed NFTs and make a purchase based on the projects they feel have the potential to generate high returns. Once the purchase has been made, the corresponding startup automatically receives the funds required to drive its growth. All this is made possible using the native cryptocurrency known as QUBE.

QUBE is an ERC20 token offering many earning opportunities to its holders. Other than being used as a medium to invest in fractional investment opportunities, users can also participate in staking to benefit from the reward pool. The reward pool is replenished through the 5% proceeds from every QUBE transaction ensuring that it never runs out of funds. The holders of QUBE also control the governance of InQubeta’s protocol. The token is designed to have its supply reduced over time to enhance its value. The deflationary nature is maintained through a special event called the burn, where a 2% buy and sell tax for every transaction is allocated to a burn wallet from which the tokens can never be recovered.

InQubeta’s project has garnered immense success while it is still in its third presale stage. It has raised a fund of over $2.4 million so far and the current price of the token is $0.0112. Be among the early adopters of InQubeta’s project and enjoy the benefits of the current low price by visiting the presale site.

2. Algorand’s Environmentally Sustainable Blockchain to Boost Performance Through an Upgrade in its Protocol

Algorand is a payment-focused decentralized network known to be the world’s first blockchain infrastructure to achieve the three parameters of scalability, security, and decentralization without compromising on environmental sustainability. The native cryptocurrency of Algorand is represented by the ticker symbol ALGO and it ranks among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the market with the network’s unique ability to speed up transactions and improve efficiency compared to other blockchain networks.

ALGO is a utility token that acts as the primary means to pay transaction fees for building applications and storing data on the blockchain. As the network utilizes the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, the validators are required to stake their ALGO token to be able to verify a transaction and create new blocks. The consensus protocol operates by selecting a block proposer and a set of voting committees for each block at random from the pool of token holders. However, the likelihood of being selected is directly related to the number of tokens staked.

Algorand’s design focuses on lowering the transaction fees and attaching no mining activities, unlike the energy-intensive process adopted by Bitcoin, and it has gained immense traction in the cryptocurrency market. The token has secured a place among the top altcoins with its ability to allow its holders to participate in consensus and receive rewards on the basis of their staked tokens. The network continues to deliver advanced technology, and it recently announced its performance boost through an upgrade in the protocol and add-ons of new features for streamlining app development.

3. VeChain on Bullish Track Through its Collaboration with SingularityNET

VeChain is an enterprise-grade layer one smart contract platform that was initially launched as a private consortium chain. The network gradually transitioned to the public blockchain and finally launched its own mainnet known as VeChainThor. The network is fueled by its native cryptocurrency, VET. It was initially launched as an ERC20 token with the ticker symbol, VEN.

With the aim to redefine the traditional business model, VeChain is best known for its work on supply chain solutions. The network utilizes technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed governance to create an ecosystem focused on solving data problems across different sectors.

Capitalizing on the power of trustless data, Vechain works towards building a digital backbone using the proof-of-authority consensus protocol. As per this mechanism, the power of verifying and adding transactions is vested to authority master nodes and requires locking up a minimum of 25 million VET and submitting information to the VeChain Foundation. The network also facilitates another node that does not produce blocks but serves the function of being the check on a power called the economic master node. VeChain is a dual token network, VET for storing and transferring value and VTHO for blockchain translation. Holders of VET can receive VTHO tokens periodically.

With the ability to support smart contracts and dApps in an efficient manner, the network has garnered immense popularity, making the project rank higher in the popular cryptocurrency ICO lists. VeChain has made a lot of contributions to the cryptocurrency industry and its community. The news of its collaboration with SingularityNET to battle climate change has provided another opportunity for whales to begin the accumulation of this veteran cryptocurrency.

4. Stellar’s Eco-Friendly Blockchain Project Aiming to Head the List of Top Altcoins

Stellar is a blockchain-based payment platform designed with the vision of building connectivity across global financial systems and streamlining the protocol for payment providers and financial institutions. The team at Stellar understood the problems faced by users while transferring funds across the globe. Most of the giant companies tend to charge high transaction fees and it normally takes days to process the payment. Stellar is an alternative to such payment providers with the enhanced feature of enabling faster and cheaper transactions across borders.

At the heart of the Stellar network is its native cryptocurrency, XLM, the supply of which is managed by a non-profit Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Though the network draws its idea from the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, it differs in the mechanism that it uses to secure the network. Stellar makes use of the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) developed by its Chief Scientist, David Mazières. As per the SCP model, the task of validating transactions is assigned to a set of trustworthy nodes. These nodes are selected on the basis of the votes they receive and anyone on the network can choose to participate.

What makes XLM one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy is its ease of functioning which eradicates the need for costly mining machines for computation making Stellar an eco-friendly blockchain project.

5. Tron: Decentralizing the Internet with Blockchain Technology and dApps

Tron is an ambitious blockchain project working towards accelerating the decentralization of the internet. It was launched by the Tron Foundation with the aim of empowering digital content creators granting them complete ownership rights over their work. The company’s goal was to remove the middleman from the business and help these creators earn more through their reward system. However, Tron evolved to serve two main functions: acting as a global content-sharing platform and enabling developers to create their autonomous applications and run them without the assistance of intermediaries.

The native cryptocurrency of the Tron ecosystem is TRX which was initially launched as an ERC20 token but later shifted to its own mainnet network. The project attracted the attention of many users with its unique platform designed to compete with major centralized media channels. The TRX token quickly reached the peak of success making a name for itself amongst the top altcoins in the cryptocurrency market.

Tron simplifies the process of distributing files, images, videos, and other forms of content using Tron Virtual Machine or TVM, similar to some of the popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. These virtual machines are programs that enable the node to execute smart contracts and codes that perform functions when certain conditions are met. Tron offers a fairly simple and innovative solution to its users making it a popular coin.

Conclusion

Wondering what cryptocurrency to buy now? These top 5 altcoins can be promising options to boost your crypto portfolio. Each token offers a unique value proposition and can be used to diversify portfolios.

However, it is difficult to ignore the overwhelming attention drawn by InQubeta’s AI fundraising platform. The remarkable success it has achieved during its presale stage is a testimony to the project’s potential to head the list of the best new ICOs of 2023.

Built on the Ethereum network, the native token QUBE offers several earning opportunities for investors in addition to vesting them with decision-making rights over InQubeta’s protocol. Backed by many positive reviews from crypto analysts and security firms auditing its smart contracts, InQubeta presents itself as a perfect forum for potential investors looking to explore the newly emerging field of artificial intelligence.

