13th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – West Africa: Scaling Digitally Upwards for a Financially Inclusive Future

Summary: 13th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – West Africa (ICPS – Presenting Partner) is scheduled to be hosted from the 10th to 12th of October 2023, at the EKO Hotels and Suites, Lagos – Nigeria.



Lagos, Nigeria – Date* – Joined by ICPS as Presenting Partner, the 13th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – West Africa, will be hosting a Fintech Startup Investor Forum (10th October), 2-day conference (11th – 12th October) and Africa Bank Awards – West Africa (12th October evening)

Following the resounding success of the previous editions, the 13th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit -West Africa aims to bring together policymakers and influential figures from West Africa’s FinTech, digital banking, and digital payments industries to drive advancements in financial accessibility and revolutionize the region’s payments and finance landscape.



Dr. Segun Aina, President of Africa Fintech Network will be inaugurating the Fintech Startup Investor Forum, with his Opening Keynote Address, elaborating on “West Africa’s Fintech Outlook – New Frontiers, New Opportunities” This dedicated day for the region’s startups, will witness presentations from Dr. Babatunde O. Obrimah – COO at Fintech Association of Nigeria, Kagisho Dichabe – Co-Founder & Chairman at Fintech Association of South Africa and witness numerous Startups present their company to the investor panel.



The inaugural day of the summit will commence on the 11th of October 2023, with opening remarks from the Event’s Chairman – Khevin Seebah, Chief Executive Officer of ICPS. The 2-day summit will engage knowledge-sharing presentations from leading names in the financial sector. Some key panel discussions will witness industry leaders joining together to share their insights on crucial topics and brainstorming on opportunities and successful practices such as the FinSec Panel, Retail Banking Panel, Digital Leaders Panel, The CEO Influencers Panel among many others.

The Payments Townhall session, titled will witness shared insights on “Does Regulation Influence Payment Innovation or is it the other way around?” Moderated by Kagisho Dichabe, this exclusive panel discussion will be joined by

• Dr. Settor Amediku – Director and Head of Payment Systems Department at Bank of Ghana

• Christine Durant – Regional Sales Director at ICPS

• Alex Forson – Head of E-Business Department at Agricultural Development Bank Ghana (ADB)

• Damola Bolodeoku – Head of Channels Management and Digital Solutions at Wema Bank

• Hugues Muziga – Business Development Manager (Payment Expert) Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions



The event is scheduled to conclude with the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards – West Africa, which will be celebrating and recognizing the efforts of various individuals, organizations, and practices which has contributed to outstanding response for the financial sector and has marked an remarkable contribution to the future of the region’s financial landscape.



Exclusive business networking and showcase of latest technology and solutions for the financial sector will be one of the key highlights of the event. The participating sponsors and exhibitors of this event are ICPS (Presenting Partner), Huawei (Diamond Partner), Lexis Nexis Risk Solution; C&R Software and AZA Finance (Gold Partners), CR2 (Silver Partner), Compass Plus Technologies (Lead Exhibition Partner) among others.

To learn more about the event and application procedure for the awards, visit https://www.biiafricabanksummit.com/13summit/

About BII World:

BII World is a leading global event organizer with a commitment to driving innovation and progress in various industries. We bring together influential leaders, policymakers, and experts to foster transformative discussions and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

Contact:

Paridhi

Event Marketing

E: paridhi.agarwal@biiworld.ae