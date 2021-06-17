Following skyrocketing prices and fees on the big coins, investors are researching for smaller but profitable entrants that could retrace the success of Bitcoin. Three such coins are Zoocoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. If you haven’t heard about them, here is a short story of two jobless New York brothers who rose from being unemployed to becoming overnight crypto billionaires. The two watched their investment grow from only a few hundred dollars to $100,000 and then to $9 million. According to the Entrepreneur, the brothers staked their investment on Shiba Inu, and the investment finally paid off.

Millions of cryptocurrency investors just like James and Tommy, are looking for new profitable coins to diversify their portfolio. In this article , we will introduce Zoocoin and discuss why you invest in the coin. Besides, we are going to compare the Zoocoin’s features against Dogecoin and Shiba Uno.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin was born in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus with the aim of deploying a fun, scalable and community-focused altcoin that would compete against BTC. However, the project wasn’t that serious and came to be known as the meme coin. In fact, the coin’s code is just a few re-edits of the original bitcoin code and therefore lacks unique features of its own. However, the coin beats Bitcoin in this one feature, it’s 10X faster. And if you have been through most blockchain development discussions, you have learnt transaction times are quite an important aspect of blockchain performance.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu coin came into existence less than one year ago and borrowed its name from the dog breed that goes with the same name. The coin has already made a name for itself across crypto media and is setting itself apart as the “Dogecoin Killer’. Huobi exchange handles the lion’s share of the coin’s trading volume and it was only until recently that Binance and OKex enlisted the coin. A surge in the price of Dogecoin this year might have steered crypto traders to go on a hunt for the next big coin – and to their relief; uncovered SHIB from obscurity.

Zoocoin

Zoocoin is the native token of the Zoolet protocol ecosystem. The first of its kind animal crypto farm. Zoocoin is more of an “assetized” package consisting of different popular animal cryptos from the broader market. The token is derived from the following formula:

Zoocoin = SHIB+Pig+Defi+NFT packaged crypto.

This enabled the creation of the first financial zoo based and not limited to the Shiba Inu (SHIB), PIG, Non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance among many.

The coin hopes to reward adopters through the static reward mechanism which will allow investors to reap interest from their positions in the long term. Circulation of the coin is controlled through manual burning to prevent oversupply that could end up hurting the coin’s valuation. Therefore expect to witness a robust cryptocurrency that grows in price and one that will bring high ROI.

Projections for Zoocoin’s Success

Features Dogecoin Shiba Inu Zoocoin Year Launched 2013 2020 2021 Coin Price (May 2021) $0.3494 $0.000010 USD $0.0000000017 USD Current Market Cap 92 billion USD (20 May 2021) following a six-month climb of more than 26,000 percent 6.52 billion USD (17 May 2021) It is estimated that it can can climb up to 13,804,000 USD

Conclusion: Should you Invest in Zoocoin?

Invest in the coin and dont wait to jump into the wagon when others are early into the party. The value of the coin will increase over time and we believe it has the features and robustness of getting enlisted into a reputable exchange.

Zoocoin team has burnt the LP tokens for permanent lock in. There are no chances of rug pull. Zoocoin can be bought in PancakeSwap here.