Coinmarketcap ranks Zilliqa in its top 30 coins.

Investors are showing more interest in the asset more than ever.

Zilliqa has grown massively in recent weeks. The coin currently ranks among the top 30 on Coinmarketcap, meaning it has moved from its former 52nd position as of December 8 to now rank in the 29th position.

According to available information from Coinmarketcap, the asset recorded an astonishing 94% increase in its price within the space of one week. The altcoin also saw an increase in its staked numbers. As it stands now, over 4 billion of the digital asset have been staked which translates to roughly 30% of all of the coin’s circulating supply.

Earlier in June when staking went live on the asset, it was able to hit the $0.030 level. Presently, the coin is closer to the $0.01 mark more than ever than it has previously been.

Zilliqa records increased interest among investors

Zilliqa has also witnessed a rise in terms of its Google search volume. The coin had last witnessed such a spike in June when its staking went live.

The coin appears to be able to currently touch those heights as it has seen an increased interest level in recent times.

On LunarCrush, a metric site that tracks social media interactions, Zilliqa ranks above Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the site, the altcoin has had more social media interactions than the two most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

Thus, this means that investor interest in the crypto asset has massively grown in recent times and can be seen through its ranking on LunarCrush and the increased volume of its google search.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is the first blockchain platform to use sharding to offer its users access to more scalability and security.

Since its launch in 2017, the coin has gone on to add features like mining in 2019 before it went on to introduce staking earlier this year.