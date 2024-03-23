Crypto mogul Star Xu squashes arrest speculations in bold response

In response to circulating rumors regarding the arrest of Star Xu, the founder of OKX, by American authorities, Xu has vehemently refuted these claims. Speculations emerged across various platforms alleging Xu’s detention in the United States, prompting swift action from the cryptocurrency mogul.

Xu’s direct response dispelling arrest rumors

Through his official X account, he addressed the rumors directly, posting messages to dispel any notions of his arrest. Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu played a pivotal role in disseminating the response, sharing updates on the situation through an X post.

There are rumors in the Chinese community that StarXu, the founder of OKX, the second largest cryptocurrency offshore exchange, is under investigation by the United States. Star posted three tweets to refute the rumors. Similar rumors often arise after CZ was criminally… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 23, 2024

Wu highlighted that he utilized three separate X posts to counter the rumors effectively. Drawing parallels to previous incidents involving cryptocurrency figures, Wu referenced similar rumors that surfaced following the prosecution of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao in the US.

Skepticism and support amidst Xu arrest rumors

The cryptocurrency community, stirred by the news of the alleged arrest, expressed concern over the escalating scrutiny faced by OKX and its founder. However, prominent voices within the sphere, including Alvin, weighed in on the matter.

Alvin took to X to voice skepticism regarding the rumors, dismissing them as likely unfounded. In a statement, Alvin asserted, “I think it is most likely a rumor. They want to force OKB to be raped.” Xu responded to Alvin’s comment with an angry face emoji, showcasing his frustration with the spread of baseless information.

OKX responds to regulatory pressure

The emergence of these rumors follows OKX’s recent decision to cease operations in India amidst mounting regulatory pressures. In December 2023, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of India issued warnings to nine foreign cryptocurrency exchanges, including OKX, citing non-compliance with the country’s registration laws.

OKX subsequently announced the closure of its services in India, urging customers to withdraw their funds by April 30.

Star Xu’s swift dismissal of rumors regarding his arrest by US authorities underscores the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency landscape. As regulatory pressures continue to mount globally, industry figures like Xu face increased scrutiny and speculation.

The response from Xu and the broader cryptocurrency community highlights the importance of transparency and clarity amidst such rumors. Moving forward, OKX and its founder remain focused on navigating regulatory challenges while maintaining trust and confidence within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.