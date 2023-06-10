Why is Polygon (MATIC) down so bad today?

TL;DR Breakdown

Unraveling the recent plummet in Polygon’s price reveals a confluence of regulatory crackdowns, exchange upheavals, and market maneuvers contributing to a perfect storm.

The cryptocurrency, known by the ticker MATIC, has witnessed a massive fall in its value, sliding by 25.54% in the last 24 hours and by 37.35% over the past week.

The regulatory storm

Amid this tumble, the SEC’s lawsuits against leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, play a significant role. These lawsuits address the listing of unregistered securities, including several digital assets like ADA, SOL, and MATIC, among others.

The regulatory body asserts that these tokens, tied to various foundations, companies, or protocols, must be deemed securities according to their laws.

This development has spurred turbulence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, stoking fears and provoking a sell-off.

The turbulence has been exacerbated by the recent announcement from Robinhood, the widely-used commission-free trading application, which plans to halt support for ADA, MATIC, and SOL from June 29.

This move is seen as a retreat in the face of impending regulatory scrutiny, adding to the pressure on MATIC.

A credit rating agency’s negative outlook has added fuel to the fire. Moody’s, a global authority in credit rating, downgraded its outlook on the troubled Coinbase from stable to negative, citing “uncertain magnitude” of events that led to their reevaluation.

The ripple effect of this downgrade and the SEC’s allegations against Coinbase are weighing heavily on the broader market, including MATIC.

The SEC has charged Coinbase with illegal operation, expanding its industry-wide crackdown that began with Binance, the world’s largest crypto trading platform.

The charges against Binance and its CEO involve a raft of allegations, including mishandling user funds, inflating trading volume, and dodging regulations.

Following these accusations, Binance.US announced that it would suspend U.S. dollar deposits, and its banking partners are preparing to halt fiat dollar withdrawal channels by June 13.

MATIC’s movement in the market

Market activity also offers some insight into the sharp price drop. Leading up to the fall, significant quantities of MATIC were transferred by prominent market makers, Jump Trading, and Cumberland to cryptocurrency exchanges.

These deposits were likely liquidated amid an already volatile environment, precipitating MATIC’s price plunge.

Analytics firm Lookonchain tracked Cumberland’s deposits of 9 million MATIC to Binance and 5 million MATIC to Coinbase. Another wallet associated with Cumberland, Jump Trading, and Robinhood reportedly deposited a combined 9.4 million coins to crypto exchanges.

The sudden price decline of MATIC is the result of an intricate tapestry of events, with SEC lawsuits against major crypto exchanges, negative credit outlooks, and large-scale asset transfers all playing crucial roles.

Navigating the tumultuous waters of cryptocurrency markets requires an understanding of these multifaceted dynamics. This episode serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainties that continue to define the world of digital currencies.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.