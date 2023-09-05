Wholesome Coin: A pHealth Solution to Reduce High Obesity Rates Using Cryptocurrency

Description In a world where obesity is steadily climbing the charts as a primary health concern, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, innovative solutions are urgently needed. This is where Wholesome Coin is making waves. It is a pioneering venture that seamlessly integrates the world of technology with health. This unique system leverages the … Read more

In a world where obesity is steadily climbing the charts as a primary health concern, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, innovative solutions are urgently needed. This is where Wholesome Coin is making waves. It is a pioneering venture that seamlessly integrates the world of technology with health.

This unique system leverages the power of Wearable Internet of Things (WIoT) and blockchain to drive and reward healthier lifestyle choices.

In this article, we discuss the Wholesome Coin platform, explore its potential in reshaping health behaviors, and assess its prospects as a groundbreaking tool in the battle against obesity. Dive in to discover how the realm of cryptocurrency can intersect with personal health to bring about transformative change.

The Alarming Rise of Obesity in the Gulf Nations

Obesity and its close counterpart, being overweight, are pressing health concerns that are making waves globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that a staggering 70% of deaths worldwide are attributed to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). This list includes the likes of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung diseases. If we dive deeper, obesity surfaces as a significant contributor to these chronic ailments, encompassing cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and other related health problems, leading to a higher rate of illnesses and death.

Furthermore, cases of premature deaths stemming from type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases have a direct correlation with obesity. The perils of obesity don’t stop at just health implications. There’s an economic toll as well. Managing and treating obesity is a long-term commitment and demands considerable health care resources, thereby making it a significant economic burden.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has seen a notably steep increase in diabetes rates compared to the rest of the world. To put this into perspective, Saudi Arabia has a diabetes prevalence of 23.9%, Kuwait comes in close with 23.1%, and Qatar is at 19.8%. When you compare this with the global average in 2015, which stood at 8.3%, the disparity is evident. Even more concerning, projections show that some GCC nations could see these rates soar to 50% by 2025.

The financial toll that this epidemic has on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is equally disheartening. Taking Abu Dhabi as an example, the direct costs associated with diabetes treatments are expected to quadruple by 2030. In broader numbers, the MENA region dedicated a whopping USD 16.8 billion to obesity treatments in 2014.

Let’s zoom in on Saudi Arabia for a moment. This nation has earned a worrying rank as the 15th most obese country globally. Non-communicable diseases, many associated with obesity, account for a significant 73% of all deaths in the country. Yet, a 2018 survey by the General

Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia revealed a stark reality: only about 19% of Saudis participate in sports or physical activities. This means a staggering 81% don’t engage in regular physical exercise, which is a widely recognized factor leading to obesity. The implications are clear: without active engagement in exercise or sports, efforts to combat the rising tide of obesity in Saudi Arabia face an uphill battle.

Given the gravity of the obesity challenge in the GCC region, one might expect comprehensive regional strategies. However, these seem to be lacking. There are sporadic policy initiatives and detection campaigns, some even aligned with WHO-recommended programs. Still, these efforts seem underwhelming when compared to the scale of the diabetes and obesity epidemic.

Harnessing Gamification in the Battle Against Obesity

Gamification, the strategy of integrating game-like elements into non-gaming environments, has been recognized as a promising approach to influence people’s behaviors. When we look at the broader landscape of motivational drivers, money stands out as a particularly influential factor in shaping human behavior. This is crucial when aiming to inspire individuals to take charge of their health, overcome obesity, or embrace a more physically active lifestyle.

There are undeniable advantages to curbing obesity rates. Aside from helping individuals sidestep the slew of noncommunicable and chronic diseases tied to obesity, it substantially elevates their quality of life. Consider countries like the United States, where around 300,000 people face premature death due to obesity each year. Curtailing obesity isn’t just about longevity; it’s also about the economic impact. As obesity and its related illnesses necessitate ongoing medical care, a reduction in its prevalence can lead to substantial savings in healthcare costs.

Enter the proposal of a unique solution that merges the worlds of the Web of Internet Things (WIoT) and blockchain. The goal? To combat obesity by spurring people to take part in physical activities. And the secret is to motivate them through behavioral nudges, like gamification.

Introducing the Wholesome Coin Solution

Wholesome Coin emerges as an innovative platform designed to inspire those battling obesity to immerse themselves in physical activity, all the while respecting their privacy. The system is dual-faceted: on one side, it leverages the capabilities of WIoT to aid users in monitoring and managing their behaviors, including tracking physical exertions and dietary habits. Parallelly, the other side taps into the power of blockchain-driven cryptocurrency. This allows healthcare stakeholders to incentivize individuals by bestowing upon them digital coins. These aren’t just virtual trinkets; they can be exchanged for tangible goods and services, creating a real-world reward system.

Understanding the Wholesome Coin System

The Wholesome Coin platform integrates seamlessly into a mobile environment, linked to wearable devices that monitor various health metrics like walking distance, blood pressure, sleep patterns, dietary habits, and heart rate. The collected data syncs to a blockchain node, placing each user at the helm of their health information. This is where Wholesome Coin shines: it champions the principle of patient-centered care, ensuring that users have control over their sensitive health-related data. Storing this data on the blockchain not only guarantees superior security compared to traditional cloud storage but also ensures transparency.

Once users give consent, entities like health providers, government bodies, or insurance companies can access the health data. The real magic happens when a user achieves certain health benchmarks. They then earn Wholesome Coin, a digital currency that might gain governmental validation. Should the government endorse this digital coin, it could potentially revolutionize the commercial arena by becoming an accepted form of payment. The platform’s success lies in its ability to gamify health milestones, converting health achievements into tangible rewards. The idea is to entice users into healthier lifestyles by allowing them to earn real money through game-like mechanics.

The blockchain is pivotal to this system. It maintains an indelible record of health data, ensuring no tampering can occur. Its authentication and transfer capabilities further deter any fraudulent activities and maintain data sanctity. Furthermore, as the data is immortalized on the blockchain, there’s no scope for deceit or misinformation.

The Wholesome Coin platform, in essence, forms an interconnected web, aggregating diverse data sources for a seamless user experience. Its design complements current systems, with the decentralized nature of blockchain being its backbone. This ensures user data remains private yet accessible only by authorized entities.

Design and Framework of the Wholesome Coin

Breaking down the structure of the Wholesome Coin, it operates on a 5-tier architecture as listed below.

User Interface Layer: The user experience is split into two main channels. Regular users interact via a mobile app, while health payment entities access it through a specialized web-based Dapp.

The user experience is split into two main channels. Regular users interact via a mobile app, while health payment entities access it through a specialized web-based Dapp. Application Services Layer: This is the heart of the platform, offering a trio of services tailored for users and stakeholders.

This is the heart of the platform, offering a trio of services tailored for users and stakeholders. Authorization Layer: Before diving into the platform, users are granted access rights. Health payers can reward, while individual users track their health progress.

Before diving into the platform, users are granted access rights. Health payers can reward, while individual users track their health progress. Blockchain Layer: Acting as the data guardian, this layer preserves critical on-chain data on a shared ledger. This connects with the final physical layer, storing all the data with access provisions being governed through smart contracts for each specific service.

Acting as the data guardian, this layer preserves critical on-chain data on a shared ledger. This connects with the final physical layer, storing all the data with access provisions being governed through smart contracts for each specific service. Physical Layer: This is where the raw data is housed – both from the local database and from the WIoT sensors, which feed the main on-chain data.

Will Wholesome Coin Help Reduce Obesity?

Obesity has always been a formidable adversary, posing threats not only to individual health but also to entire communities and economies. Indeed, the situation is so dire that it’s often referred to as an epidemic demanding robust solutions. The crux of the issue lies in motivation. How can we incentivize individuals to shun sedentary lifestyles and embrace physical activity?

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have yet to explore the promise of digital health solutions, particularly those based on cryptocurrency, to motivate their populations. But here’s where our research breaks new ground. We introduce an innovative solution that harnesses the power of technology to promote healthier lifestyles. At the heart of this solution lie two burgeoning technologies: WIoT and blockchain.

Additionally, the integration of blockchain brings another key advantage: trust. The platform’s inherent security means that users’ sensitive health data is safeguarded, which should further boost user confidence in the system.

Wholesome Coin isn’t just about earning digital currency; it’s a beacon for a healthier life. By driving people towards healthier choices, we’re not only combating obesity but also its associated ailments – from diabetes and heart diseases to mental health issues like depression. The journey towards a fitter, happier life could very well start with earning that first Wholesome Coin.

Conclusion

The rise of obesity, particularly in the GCC countries, necessitates innovative, engaging, and impactful solutions. The Wholesome Coin project, drawing on the cutting-edge integration of WIoT and blockchain technologies, promises to be a beacon in this battle against the obesity epidemic. By transforming personal health into a gamified experience where users are rewarded with tangible benefits, it offers a fresh perspective on motivating healthier lifestyles. Trust, security, and motivation are key pillars of this system, which not only addresses obesity but also the myriad health issues associated with it. As technology evolves and becomes ever more integrated into our daily lives, such solutions reaffirm the potential of harnessing it for the greater good.

