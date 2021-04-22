With Samecoin’s revolutionary new ecosystem of stablecoins such as SameUSD—both businesses and customers can now enjoy the benefits of blockchain technology for payments and security while making use of a stable cryptocurrency that they can understand and trust.

Samecoin has a number of benefits and uses when compared to other methods, especially when used alongside SamePay. Let’s have a look at some of the reasons why Samecoin could be the payment system for you…

The main uses of Samecoin

While the Samecoin ecosystem has a family of currencies like SameUSD and SameEURO which have been built with stability in mind for the online payments industry, the Samecoin utility token itself can also be used to pay for transaction fees as well. Samecoin can be earned as rewards for using the system or bought via fundraising sales.

But what are the benefits of using actual Samecoin for transactions?

Samecoin can be used as a viable alternative to pay trading fees on the SamePay platform with a substantial discount. Users who want to trade crypto with Samecoin can benefit from a 25% (on average, as it’s based on how many Samecoin the user holds) discount on fees, and even greater reductions could be available in the future, and when extra levels of verification have been passed. This is for those who are exchanging crypto on the SamePay platform.

Fees for exchanging crypto on SamePay are normally 0.1%, which is still very low when compared to many other exchanges. But when using Samecoin to cover the fees, users will only have to pay a tiny 0.075%. This makes both Samecoin and SamePay a much more affordable place to trade and exchange crypto when compared to many other exchanges.

Samecoin can also be used to pay for transaction fees on SamePay when making payments to other platforms or sending crypto to someone else. Discounts are even greater when using both Samecoin and SamePay to cover transaction fees at 50%. That’s because if you want to send crypto to someone else on SamePay you’ll normally have to pay 1% fees, but with Samecoin this is reduced to 0.5%, making it cheaper than ever to send funds and make crypto payments via the SamePay app.

Samecoin staking

Another major use for Samecoin is when using it for staking. When staking Samecoin on SamePay, users will be able to unlock cashback offers and other bonuses.

As the Samecoin ecosystem has been built with the iGaming industry in mind, these offers could include casino bonuses and free chips in the future. Bonus offers have long been a cornerstone of the casino industry, and Samecoin users could see more free spins of free chips for the roulette table when they use SamePay. But Samecoin isn’t just for iGaming—it opens up a whole new world of possibilities for the entire online payment industry, and Samecoin holders can enjoy cashback offers from all sorts of vendors and online services in a range of different industries.

Users can also stake Samecoin to get vSamecoin tokens which gives them additional voting rights on the future of the platform.

While many people might be attracted to the Samecoin ecosystem thanks to the benefits it brings to the online payment industry in the shape of coins like SameUSD, there are actually a number of key benefits to using the Samecoin utility token itself. Reduced fees, more cashback, and more say in the governance of the system. All of these features give Samecoin holders a huge range of benefits.