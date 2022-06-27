logo
Cryptopolitan to host Vidma in upcoming Web3 Masterminds session

CP Web3 Masterminds Weekly Ann Vidma 1140 570

Cryptopolitan is happy to announce Vidma, a blockchain security audit company, as the guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live event. Vidma shall be represented by Vitalii Odnovol, the Executive Manager. 

The session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 29th June, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels. 

Odnovol will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Co-founder, Mitch Rankin, about Vidma’s security audit platform, including other compelling topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy. 

About Vidma

Vidma is a leader in blockchain security that specializes in providing security auditing, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessments of smart contracts and blockchain applications. Vidma’s team of engineers and cryptography specialists has experience across multiple DeFi protocols, layer one solutions, and marketplaces. 

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

News

Company

