TL;DR Breakdown

US healthcare firm now accepts BTC payment for COVID-19 tests.

Bitcoin continues to experience growing adoption.

Progressive Care, a Florida-based healthcare services company, has announced that it would begin accepting Bitcoin payment for COVID-19 Rapid Testing services at its PharmcoRx locations.

The firm decided to begin accepting Bitcoin payment a day to Bitcoin 2021, the world’s largest Bitcoin conference holding in Miami.

According to the healthcare company, over 50,000 would attend the event, many of whom are tourists. The healthcare firm is tapping into this opportunity to make more money for itself through tourists who would be needing to test for COVID-19 while they attend the event.

However, Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care, noted that the healthcare services company believes in “the future of blockchain technologies.”

He said they are looking at extending their services to those who would prefer to make Bitcoin payments. Alan described it as an excellent alternative for post-pandemic tourists coming into America from abroad.

How Progressive Care Bitcoin payment platform would work

The firm had developed a QR code for Bitcoin payment. It would give customers a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

PharmcoRx, a subsidiary of the Florida health firm that offers the COVID test, has been accepting crypto payments since 2018.

While PharmcoRx’s COVID-19 PCR-based testing is currently required by most international airlines as a travel requirement, the company hopes to become the leading testing destination for Rapid COVID-19 Testing solutions across multiple industries.

Crypto adoption continues to deepen

Progressive Care Bitcoin payment option is another reference to the fact that crypto has continued to gain popularity over the years.

The number one crypto witnessed the entry of several institutional clients early in 2021. The entry has been on since 2020, with many of them investing heavily in the number one cryptocurrency as reserve assets and also making it a means of payment.

Square, MicroStrategy, PayPal, among others are some firms that joined the crypto frenzy. At the same time, electronic vehicle makers, Tesla, bought some coins, which they still hodl despite suspending Bitcoin as a means of payment owing to environmental concerns.