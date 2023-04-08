logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

US congressman attacks SEC boss over crypto regulation

U.S.

TL;DR Breakdown

  • House Majority Whip Tom Emmer criticized SEC Chairman Gary Gensler for acting in “bad faith” and obstructing the growth of the crypto industry in the U.S.
  • Emmer added that cryptocurrencies will succeed with or without the United States.

During a recent appearance on the Unchained Podcast with Laura Shin, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer attacked SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, calling him a “poor faith regulator” who is impeding the development of the crypto industry in the U.S.

Gensler, according to Emmer, has been “blindly showering the crypto community with enforcement actions” while failing to address the real troublemakers in the industry. The congressman promised to “continue to raise the siren of hypocrisy” and cooperate with bipartisan colleagues like Congressmen. Ro Khanna, Darren Soto, and Ritchie Torres to promote the development of the cryptocurrency and digital asset sectors.

Emmer compared the SEC’s strategy to the CFTC’s, which recently filed a lawsuit against Binance for allegedly marketing unregistered crypto derivatives products to U.S. clients. The CFTC sued Binance, Zhao, and its former top compliance executive with “willful evasion” of U.S. law, “while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit.”

In contrast to Gensler’s interactions with businesses like Coinbase, the Republican Congressman believed that this enforcement action was a proper use of the agency’s jurisdiction. 

SEC vs crypto growth in the U.S.

The top Republican recalled how the SEC declined to offer input on a product Coinbase was considering listing despite numerous meetings over a number of months, only to issue a Wells notice later on the same concerns for which the firm had asked for help.

 The SEC has persisted in its position Insisting that Coinbase’s lending program constitutes the sale of unregistered securities, a violation of federal securities laws. The SEC has stated that because investors give money to Coinbase in exchange for the guarantee of a return on their investment, the lending program satisfies the legal definition of a security.

In response to the SEC’s accusations, Coinbase has asserted that its loan program is not a security and that the SEC’s stance is based on an incorrect understanding of how the program operates. Coinbase has also maintained that by regulating the cryptocurrency market in this way, the SEC is going beyond the scope of its power.

Emmer concluded by stating that cryptocurrencies will succeed with or without the United States, but he bemoaned the administration’s and “unelected bureaucrats'” politicization of the technology. He argued that the regulatory measures being sought only serve to restrict American opportunity and economic growth, which could harm the country’s status in the global economy.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD price surges by over 0.77%, with further uptrend to follow.
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL spikes $20.66 after a bullish run
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Where Next for Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) Prices, While Litecoin (LTC) and Collateral Network (COLT) Are A Promising Option for Investors
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Enjoy Community Support While TMS Network (TMSN) Experiences Massive Presale Investment hitting the 4 Million Dollar Mark
08 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

US congressman attacks SEC boss over crypto regulation
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Celsius Network to move ahead with Chapter 11 restructuring plan
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Crypto pyramid scheme worth $40M exposed in Ukraine
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Breaking: Ralph Lauren starts accepting crypto payments in Miami
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
South Korea stops Do Kwon from withdrawing crypto holdings
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here