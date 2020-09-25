Mask Network is looking to encourage active trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens through a novel Twitter trading widget. Basically, DeFi traders may no longer need to visit Uniswap to execute regular trades as the reported widget will enable trade directly on Twitter. This is another big news for the DeFi industry, and the company intends to expand the widget to Facebook users as well.

The company, Mask Network (previously known as Maskbook), is a software that enables users to post encrypted, surveillance-free messages on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Following the update shared on Twitter, the functionalities of the Twitter trading widget are being powered by the decentralized exchange (DEX) itself, Uniswap, and CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency market analytics and price-tracking platform.

Mask Network mentioned in the update that the Twitter trading widget would feature an interface for market data from CoinMarketCap and token trading on Uniswap. Cryptocurrency traders on Twitter will only have to hover the computer mouse pointer to crypto asset tickers on tweets, like ‘$ETH,’ after which the trading widget will popup.

1) Today we are thrilled to introduce a new version of #Mask with a trading widget powered by Uniswap & CMC. It will automatically pop up whenever your mouse hovers on a "$+ticker" like $ETH or $UNI. Users can now view token price and trade with Uniswap without leaving Twitter! pic.twitter.com/xJQsBNKdTS — Maskbook (@realmaskbook) September 24, 2020

DeFi on social medias

By enabling the Twitter trading widget, Mask Network said it is part of their effort to introduce a personal finance experience to the general public. Additionally, the company said it intends to expand more decentralized finance applications to social media platforms, especially, Facebook and Twitter.

The team behind the widget reportedly intends to add more features to it, such as peer-to-peer payments, decentralized storage functionality, including token issuance.