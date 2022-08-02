logo
Uniglo (GLO), Uniswap (UNI) And Quant (QNT) Are Expected To Trend Bullish This November

pasted image 0 1

Now is the perfect time to set yourself up for future crypto gains. That’s because although we might be in a bear run right now, lots of projects are available at a huge discount, and the market is starting to gear itself up for growth. And it’s important to remember that there’s still a huge future in crypto. It’s here to stay. The current downturn isn’t a result of problems in crypto—it’s because of the overall economy. Recession is on its way, and inflation is way up. That’s why things are more expensive right now, and it’s why people are less inclined to spend extra money on crypto investments.

Overall economic conditions have a huge knock-on effect on crypto, but crypto is still strong. It’s actually not dipped as much as many feared, showing bullish potential, and the ability to thrive once the overall economy sorts itself out. That’s why more and more people are deciding now is the perfect time to buy the dip and increase their crypto holdings. If you ignore the hourly charts and think about things more in the long-term, you could be setting yourself up for huge potential gains a few months down the line. So now is the time to pick the right project and enjoy medium-to-long term gains in the crypto space. With Uniglo, Uniswap and Quant, you’re getting in at the right time with projects that could become massive. Let’s have a look at why:

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo has a ton of potential, and also answers the world’s inflation issues with its hyper-deflationary model. Thanks in part to a radical dual burn mechanism alongside a fully asset-backed and diversified store of value, Uniglo is primed for success as a community-driven coin that gives people a crypto they can believe in. It’s probably one of the best new coins we’ve seen for a while, and it’s still available at a discount during pre-sale.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is the world’s leading trading platform, making it easy to swap a range of different tokens alongside offering users a ton of different earning features. While other swap platforms are out there, Uniswap is by far the biggest, and most people still think it’s the best. But it still has a ton of room for growth as crypto earning options move further into the mainstream, so it could be a great addition to your portfolio.

Quant (QNT)

The Quant network powers banks and other financial institutions, and is becoming a hugely important part of the digital fintech world. Its native token, QNT, has had a strong month or so, surging up to around $97 at time of writing. Experts think it could continue to grow, so now might be the time to buy.

Uniglo, Uniswap and Quant could all be quality additions to your portfolio right now. They’ve got good long-term potential and could help your investments grow over the next few months.

Find Out More Here:

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
