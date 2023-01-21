logo
  • 3 mins read

Understanding & Preventing A 51% Attack On Your Crypto Assets

TL;DR Breakdown

  • A 51% attack is a form of double-spend attack where an attacker controls 51% or more of the network hash power.
  • This type of attack puts users’ funds at risk, if they are held on vulnerable networks or exchanges that do not use adequate security measures.
  • Monitor news reports for potential 51% network attacks so you can be prepared if one does occur, as many times there are actors out there who will alert people to such events before they happen or during them.
  • Always ensure your wallet keys and private information are secure and protected with strong encryption methods as this is paramount to protect your assets from malicious actors looking to exploit you through 51% attacks or other means.

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, one of the biggest concerns is security. After all, crypto assets are digital and therefore vulnerable to hacking. One type of attack that investors need to be aware of is a 51% attack. In this article, we will discuss what a 51% attack is, how it works, the impacts, and most importantly some preventive measures you can employ.

Introducing the 51% Attack – What is it and How Does It Work

A 51% attack is when a group of miners have more than half of the computing power in a network. This gives them control over the network and they can use it to alter the blockchain, which is like a big database that stores information about transactions. The attackers can stop new transactions from happening and reverse ones that are already completed. This could let them spend coins twice, which is something that these networks were made to prevent. To do this kind of attack, the group needs lots of computing power and money and they need to be able to out-hash the main network. It would also be very difficult for them to change any old transactions as these are locked in securely on most networks so it wouldn’t work anyway.

The Impacts of a 51% Attack on Crypto Users

  1. Double-spending: Crypto investors could be exposed to double-spending, which is an attacker performing a 51% attack to reverse their transactions by reintroducing money that has already been transferred.
  2. Loss of funds: Crypto investors may lose funds as attackers can reorder blocks resulting in their transaction becoming invalid and the funds being lost.
  3. Price volatility: A successful 51% attack could cause drastic changes in the price of various cryptocurrency assets due to investor panic and sell-offs.
  4. Network instability: A successful 51% attack may result in network instability or disruption due to the attacker’s control over the blockchain’s consensus rules.

Preventive Measures You Can Take Against a 51% Attack

  1. Invest in a Cryptocurrency with a Large Hashrate: Investing in cryptocurrencies with a large hashrate is one way to reduce the risk of a 51% attack. The larger the hashrate, the less likely it is that an attacker can generate enough computing power to gain control of the network. If an attack were to occur, the network would be more resilient due to its larger hashrate.
  2. Spread Out Your Cryptocurrency Investments: Spreading out your investments in various cryptocurrencies makes it harder for attackers to get a hold of enough computing power to gain control of the network. The more diverse your investment portfolio, the less vulnerable you are to a 51% attack.
  3. Monitor Your Funds and Transactions: When investing in cryptocurrency, it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest news and developments on the network you are invested in. Monitoring your funds and transactions closely allows you to detect any suspicious activity early which can minimize your losses if a 51% attack were to occur.
  4. Use Multi-Signature Cryptocurrency Wallets: Using multi-signature cryptocurrency wallets is another preventive measure against a 51% attack. This will require multiple users to sign off on any transactions made, eliminating the possibility of an attacker spending your funds twice. Additionally, these wallets come with additional security features such as two-factor authentication to keep your funds safe.

Tips for Storing Your Crypto Assets Securely

It is important to store your crypto assets securely in order to protect them from such attacks. There are several tips and best practices that you should follow when storing your crypto assets. Here are some of them:

  1. Store your crypto assets in a secure wallet with two-factor authentication enabled.
  2. Back up your wallet regularly to protect against theft or losing access to it due to hardware failure, hacking or other unforeseen events.
  3. Do not store large amounts of crypto on exchanges as they are sometimes vulnerable to hacks and thefts.
  4. Consider using cold storage wallets for long-term investments that you don’t plan on selling anytime soon.
  5. Regularly monitor the security status of your wallet provider and ensure that all software is updated when necessary.
  6. Make sure you are aware of the security measures provided by your wallet provider and any potential risks before storing crypto assets.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, it is important to understand the risks and preventive measures you can take against a 51% attack on cryptocurrency networks. Investing in cryptos with large hashrates and spreading out your investments across multiple cryptocurrencies are two ways to reduce the chances of an attacker gaining control over the network. Monitoring funds and transactions closely as well as using multi-signature wallets should help protect your crypto assets from double spending or loss due to such attacks. Finally, following best practices for securely storing crypto assets will also go a long way toward ensuring that your funds remain safe at all times.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

FAQs

What should I do if my crypto assets are attacked by a 51% attack?

Once you notice that funds have been stolen from you, contact your wallet provider immediately with any evidence you may have of the hack so they can attempt to regain access to your lost funds if possible. Consider filing a claim with whichever exchange was used in order to recoup any losses incurred due to the attack. It is important to act quickly in these situations as the longer you wait, the less likely it is that you will be able to recover any of your stolen funds so make it a habit to keep tabs on your assets at all times.

How can I prevent a 51% attack?

Investing in cryptocurrencies with large hashrates, spreading out your investments across multiple cryptocurrencies, monitoring funds and transactions closely, using multi-signature wallets, and following best practices for securely storing crypto assets are all ways to reduce the risk of a 51% attack.

What types of double spending attacks could occur during a 51% attack?

During a 51% attack, an attacker could attempt to execute several types of double spend attacks. These include reversing transactions or censoring transactions which they do not agree with as well as creating alternate chains in order to double-spend coins across different blockchains.

What are the implications of a successful 51% attack?

The implications of a successful 51% attack can be far-reaching, depending on the nature of the attack and which chain it is targeted at. It can include physical damage to hardware or network infrastructure, as well as financial losses for those holding funds on vulnerable networks or exchanges. It could also cause a drop in user confidence, causing a downward spiral in demand and price for the affected cryptocurrency.

Why does a 51% attack work?

A 51% attack works because it gives the attacker control of over 50% of the hashing power or mining power of the blockchain. The attacker essentially has complete control over the network, allowing them to carry out double-spend attacks and other malicious functions.

Journalist, Writer, Editor, Researcher, and Strategic Media Manager: With over 10 years of experience in the digital, print and public relations industries, he has been working with the mantra, Creativity, Quality and Punctuality. In his waning years promises to build a a self sustaining institute that provides free education. He is working towards funding his own startup. As a technical and language editor, he has worked with multiple top cryptocurrency publications such as DailyCoin, Inside Bitcoins, Urbanlink Magazine, Crypto Unit News and several others. He has edited over 50,000+ articles, journals, scripts, copies, sales campaign headlines, biographies, newsletters, cover letters, product descriptions, landing pages, business plans, SOPs, e-books, and several other kinds of content.

