TL;DR Breakdown

• Tubby Cats NFT Collection is trending at OpenSea for its transaction fees.

• The non-fungible auction has been a complete success since it was published.

A fan of the NFT market just spent over $488k or 204 Ethereum in transaction fees to mint a thousand non-fungible pieces of the Tubby Cats collection. According to Etherscan, an analysis platform linked to the Ether blockchain, the fan may have spent more than because he had to pay a figure in excess of $720,000 to mint the token.

The non-fungible market has driven many fans crazy who pay anything to acquire these pieces. NFTs can be worth very few dollars or even billions depending on their exclusivity and the artist who has developed them. The fanatic who got rid of over $500000 preferred to remain anonymous in the face of all this.

Tubby Cats enthusiasts pay heavy gas fees

Tubby Cats, an NFT collection available on OpenSea, has gained popularity for the cost to mint its pieces. The series has twenty thousand non-fungible pieces represented by kittens in different styles. Since the NFT collection was published, at least $110000 Ethereum has been registered in the negotiations.

But the attractiveness of the Tubby Cats auction is not attached to its popularity but rather to what it took to invest for the digital gallery to publish it. It is indicated that the fan spent about $480000 to mint the pieces. It is uncomfortable to think that if the collection is unsuccessful, the artist may lose the money he invested in it.

According to reports, the Tubby Cats series has 20,000 NFTs, of which over 50 percent are sold. The auction uses a gradual posting system to prevent fans from jumping ahead and buying the weirdest NFT on the list. Each Tubbie is worth 0.48 Ethereum, which would correspond to more than $1,200 based on the token’s value.

If the auction is extended with the Ethereum rise, the Tubbies will likely increase. Today Ethereum is trading at $2,448, with a huge loss of its value in the last few hours.

Latest developments in the NFT market

The video game company Fast Break closed its last source of financing, obtaining $6,000,000 to help launch its VBA game. The firm’s announcements indicate that large agencies such as Capital Pantera, Blue Pool, and Solana Venture participated in the batch.

The video game is expected to be launched with support for two thousand people who will store the non-fungible parts of the bots and organize groups for the first session. VBA fans will be rewarded with p2p fights, although there is no sign that the reward system will work yet. Both Tubby Cats and VBA are the latest NFT developments published to date.