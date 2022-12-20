TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups

Geneva, Switzerland, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire

TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then exit at an empowering moment.

The TRON DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization, and TRON DAO recently announced the launch of TDV as part of that effort. TRON DAO has been actively seeking new development teams and startups interested in creating decentralized applications on the TRON blockchain. Existing projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains that have thriving communities and established MVPs are also desired. TDV was launched to support the best of both – the elite teams #BUIDLING in the TRON ecosystem AS WELL AS the proven projects able and willing to bridge synergistically into the TRON ecosystem. TRON DAO leaders believe in a decentralized, multi-chain future with seamless interoperability. For projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains, the chance to coordinate strategically for cross-chain functionality is ideal and will spur industry innovation toward mass adoption and recognition.

The purpose of TDV is to invest in promising blockchain-based startups, guide and collaborate with them, optimize their efforts, and then exit when the project team has been empowered for their next stage of growth. TRON demonstrated its commitment to decentralization in December 2021 when it transitioned to become one of the largest community-governed DAOs. Now, they hope to empower entrepreneurial endeavors with like-minded dedication. Their aim is to invest across a wide range of categories, all of which exist to develop blockchain-based utility via DeFi, GameFi, NFT, DAO, and Web3 experiences.

All applicants submitting to TDV will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. While the deployment of funds currently averages between $100K to $250K USD per project, the TDV team is open to negotiating more significant funding deals when it’s deemed appropriate. The expectation for applicants is to have a long-term vision for TRON-based development with a strategic outlook toward benefiting other TRON projects as well as TRON users. The incorporation of TRON-based tokens, the inclusion of other TRON ecosystem dApps and tools, the integration of USDD , or the involvement of BitTorrent Chain would be a major plus.

An example of a “perfect fit” for TDV would be later-stage projects:

Built on any Layer 1 (including but not limited to TRON)

With a MVP, Testnet, or Beta ready

Past pre-seed funding already with $500K+ raises

Already with committed investors

Believing they would have strategic synergy with the TRON ecosystem

Already, 45 projects have applied for TDV funding and are under review. If interested, please use this link .

If there are projects looking to apply for funds that are at the pre-launch phase or at too early of a stage for larger grants, there are alternative funding opportunities through other programs in the broader Ecosystem Fund.

For more information and explanation about TDV, listen to the recent episode of the Around The Block Podcast , where TRON DAO leaders examined the purpose of TRON DAO Ventures and further explained the process of application and approval.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of November 2022, it has over 130 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.4 billion total transactions, and over $9.7 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens – TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

