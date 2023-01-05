Top play to earn game Rate That Crypto announces high growth token

Blockchain technology offers many benefits, one being a host to different cryptocurrencies with unique features. Cryptocurrency isn’t just a digital currency for utility. It is used to make passive income. Play-to-earn (P2E) tokens offer users an avenue to win tokens and other rewards while playing games on the crypto platform.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is about to launch its presale, and many enthusiasts stand to gain a lot of rewards. Users can predict crypto projects and the bullish or bearish season. They will get rewards if their prediction is correct. Although it is new to the market, Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a top-quality project with a high growth rate.

Let’s see what Rate That Crypto wants to offer its users.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is ready to shake up the crypto space.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a free-to-play game with an educational advantage and fewer risks for users and gamers. The platform aims to educate and onboard millions of people into the crypto world through its mobile-first platform, which will be available on Android and iOS.

Rate That Crypto is one of the cryptocurrencies to be fully game-oriented. Although the platform will allow users to stake while predicting events in the crypto market, users stand to gain more. Users of Rate That Crypto can stake certain points on their predictions. Their points will be multiplied by the number of correct forecasts if they are correct. If incorrect, they will lose the points they staked on that answer.

The RTC platform uses a gamified system in which the points multiplier varies depending on the timeframe selected by the player. Participants compete against one another to move up the scoreboard over the monthly season. The Rate That Crypto game includes a featured section highlighting joint work by recognizing specific partners.

Rate That Crypto will be incorporating NFT projects into its prediction radar soon. It will ensure that users have the full privilege to oversee the happenings in the crypto market and make predictions based on the season. The player will get an extra multiplier for using featured tokens.

RTC keeps its users up-to-date with new projects across the DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, and more. The platform intends to also do business with other cryptocurrency projects by giving them access to their player base in exchange for exposure. Players on the RTC platform can also rank up and play with top players worldwide. They will also be able to earn bonuses through referrals and watching ads.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a high-growth token.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a high-growth token that will rival many existing coins in the market. Unlike most coins on the market, RTC provides low-risk investment opportunities to its users. The game platform will teach its users about how volatile the market is, what some crypto projects are for, and how it is used.

No user or investor will be at risk of losing money playing the Rate That Crypto game because it is free to play and will remain so for the foreseeable future. The point system is just a leaderboard mechanism; points are not purchased. The player can watch a video advertisement three times per day or whenever they run out of points to earn more and continue playing the game. These advertisements are optional, but they increase the prize pool distribution.

Players will compete for RTC tokens, NFTs, etc. In addition, the top 100 players on the leaderboard will earn a percentage of the prize pool.

As the presale continues, RTC has a high growth rate because, aside from offering low-risk investment options, it will also be an avenue to educate crypto enthusiasts on crypto projects. It will contribute to the success of the token as soon as the presale ends.

HOW TO BUY RATE THAT CRYPTO (RTC)

NOTE:

USD Coin (USDC) on the Polygon network is required to buy the $RTC presale

Ensure that you have a small amount of Polygon (MATIC) to cover gas fees.

MetaMask is highly recommended (either desktop or in-app). However, TrustWallet and Coinbase Wallets are also supported

HOW TO BUY USDC (PoS)

OPTION 1: BUY USDC DIRECTLY

A) IMPORT THE USDC TOKEN

Copy the Polygon USDC token address: 0x2791Bca1f2de4661ED88A30C99A7a9449Aa84174

In your MetaMask Wallet, Press ‘Import token’ and paste the address.

B) BUY VIA TRANSAK/ MOONPAY USING YOUR CARD

From MetaMask, press Buy and you choose either MoonPay or Transak. You will need to follow their additional steps, likely including KYC depending on your local region

OPTION 2: POLYGON BRIDGE

A) BRIDGE ETHEREUM TOKENS

Go to the Polygon Bridge and select your Ethereum based token that you wish to bridge to Polygon. Ideally USDC, but you can also bridge ETH, MATIC, USDT etc.

*If you bridge Ethereum based USDC to Polygon USDC, you can skip Step 2 and are done!

B) SWAP FOR USDC (IF NEEDED)

Select Polygon Swap on the left pane and enter the token value amount that you wish to swap for Polygon USDC. Approve and Confirm the transaction in your Wallet

HOW TO BUY RTC

A) VISIT RATETHATCRYPTO.COM AND CONNECT YOUR WALLET

Ensure the Polygon Network is selected and then press ‘CONNECT WALLET’

B) ENABLE PERMISSION

Confirm that you allow the contract to access your USDC balance. Don’t worry, no transaction will occur yet

Enter the $USDC amount that you wish to invest. The minimum investment is $10.

C) ENTER AMOUNT

D) APPROVE TRANSACTION

Press ‘Approve Transaction’ and confirm the request in your Wallet when prompted

E) PURCHASE $RTC!

Press ‘Purchase RTC’ and confirm the transaction once more in your Wallet