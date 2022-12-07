Top 7 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Right Now

2022 will go down in history as the year that a new crypto crash wiped a huge amount off the value of some of the leading coins. Yet, that doesn’t mean that investing in these tokens is no longer a valid option.

By focusing on seven of the most impressive cryptocurrencies just now, it’s possible to see that the chance to make money is alive and kicking. What are the best cryptos to buy right now and why?

Metacade (MCADE) Is a Metaverse Gaming Community

Gamers, developers, and entrepreneurs are all expected to come together on the Metacade platform where a wealth of play-to-earn (P2E) games are being brought into the 21st century, housed in a virtual arcade setting. It’s set to become a gaming community hub, a place for its users to really get into games while benefiting from a clever economic model which includes play2earn and create2earn elements.

New games can be born out of the Metagrants system, where funding for new games is distributed based on the votes of Metacade’s gaming community. Gamers get a chance to directly influence which titles they want to see.

Gamers aren’t just playing for fun, but also earning money through P2E, testing new titles and even from reviewing games and sharing alpha with other users. Other tantalizing possibilities come from awesome contests and prize draws that are planned, while MCADE holders also get a chance to earn some handy passive income simply by staking their tokens.

The reason that the MCADE token is expected to be such a hit is that the platform brings together some powerful industries with explosive growth potential: cryptocurrency, gaming, and the metaverse. As such, it’s expected to become massively popular by appealing to the different interest groups within those key areas in the future. As the metaverse explodes in 2023, expect to see Metacade among the biggest winners.

This project is still at an early stage but is definitely one of the best cryptos to buy right now, as investors can jump into the presale and pick up tokens for a discounted price. By early 2023, it is expected to be listed on the major crypto exchanges and this is when price increases are likely to kick in.

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains a Type of Digital Gold to Many Investors

Bitcoin remains the number one cryptocurrency, but its previous highs meant that it attracted many negative headlines over 2022, due to its dramatic price crash during the market turbulence. However, there are still many savvy investors who see this token as a store of value just like gold, meaning that it can be used to diversify an investment portfolio and also as a safe haven in times of economic trouble.

Estimates of the future price of BTC vary hugely and there’s no doubt that hype plays a big part in Bitcoin’s value. As people buy these coins and market confidence rises, the price tends to go up, while in difficult moments like 2022, evidently, the price can drop dramatically.

Will 2023 see BTC rocket back up in value after a disastrous 2022? No one can say for certain, as the factors that influence its performance in the market are so varied. There’s no doubt that Bitcoin still has a lot of fans but the emergence of so many fresh new digital currencies may cause it to lose its lustre.

3. Cosmos (ATOM) is known as the internet of blockchains

Cosmos is designed to fit in with a heavily decentralized future. Basically, it’s an ecosystem where various apps and services fit together seamlessly using the ATOM token. It’s clear that it could be a massively important project in terms of the future of the blockchain, but how good an investment is it really?

The ATOM token is used to bring unite major crypto players and the network can create smart contracts that allow the likes of Cardano and Ripple to work together.

2023 could be the year that Cosmos goes mainstream. Its price has dropped significantly in 2022 from a maximum of over $40 to around $12 at the time of writing, but it’s not yet clear if it’s already bottomed out or not.

4. Ethereum (ETH) has successfully gone through a merge

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the longest-standing cryptocurrencies and part of a network where smart contracts are created. It went through an upgrading process this year known as The Merge, which saw it move to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. This puts ETH in a better place for future growth with a more energy-efficient basis and greater scalability.

Commonly seen as the second-biggest and second-most valuable cryptocurrency, ETH lost value throughout 2022 in the same way as Bitcoin and just about every other major digital currency. It was expected that The Merge would trigger some sort of resurgence but that hasn’t yet proved to be the case.

Will Ether climb back to its historic highs in 2023? The opinion is split. Despite this being one of the most useful blockchain projects, putting an exact value on each token is impossible and recent price trends suggest that many existing investors could soon be in the red. There’s a lot to like about Ethereum, but as an investment, it continues to prove difficult to predict.

5. Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be the leading meme coin

The meme coin genie has gained a poor reputation in the last couple of years with many analysts suggesting that these are simply novelty tokens based on hype and with no intrinsic value. This may be the case, but Shiba Inu has shown some signs that it may be the example that proves to have the most long-term value from this group of currencies, and this means it’s classed among the best cryptos to buy right now.

Launched in 2021 as a “Dogecoin killer”, SHIB has proven to be an excellent investment for some people and a poor choice for others, as its price has swung up and down with high volatility. Market forces have been the main factor in the ever-changing Shiba Inu price, as it has risen thanks to positive publicity and fallen when market sentiment has turned negative.

The Shiba Inu community has been working hard to create a viable future for the network with online payments and donations among the key uses. News that there are plans for it to be used in a metaverse project has helped to increase speculation that 2023 could be a good year for the SHIB token but more details are needed before its future becomes clearer.

6. ApeCoin (APE) is a community-led token based on culture

The ApeCoin project is another interesting investment idea with its APE token once being worth over $23 but now sitting at just over $4. Based on the idea of a community that brings all forms of culture to a web3 environment, it uses a community-led governance model.

The platform was started by the Ape Foundation but is intended to become more decentralized as time passes. While the link with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs gave this token much of its early hype, it seems that the community wants to diversify and move away from this starting point.

The wide-ranging nature of ApeCoin should mean that we hear more about its impact in areas like art and gaming in the next year, but the jury is still out on whether this will be reflected in a price increase back to its previous highs.

7. Huobi Token (HT) is a key component in a centralized exchange

The Huobi Token is the native currency of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. This is an Asia-centered project, so if you think that this region is going to experience great crypto growth in 2023, then it could make sense as an investment.

This is an exchange that records a huge daily trading volume and they’ve got plans to expand globally. The token hasn’t received as much publicity in the west as some others have, but it has a chance of gaining significant price rises if Huobi continues to grow. This currency is used on a variety of apps that make up the Huobi Eco Chain with lending and borrowing a big part of their overall approach.

The HT price suffered a nasty drop early in 2022 but is starting to show signs of recovery towards the end of the year. Buying these tokens also gives users the chance to claim good discounts on the Huobi exchange, so it isn’t purely an investment vehicle. Having said that, the brand’s limited presence in western markets could hold it back in 2023 and make it overly dependent on the Asian market.

2023 could be the year of the metaverse

The reason we’ve listed Metacade at the top of this list for the best cryptos to buy right now is that 2023 looks set to be the year in which Metacade explodes into life as one of our top entertainment options. This will help the MCADE token to gain value as more and more people look to play metaverse games and invest in this type of project, with the gaming industry set for huge growth within the P2E sphere.

If you’re looking for a solid cryptocurrency investment with a high level of growth potential, the Metacade presale of tokens being carried out right now is an ideal way of getting started.

The price of MCADE is set to rise gradually during the 9 phases of the presale, starting at 125MCADE for $1 in the early bird phase and 50MCADE for $1 in the final phase so the sooner investors get on the board the better their prospects look. All signs strongly indicated their presale is gearing up to be an explosive success, putting the token and platform in a good position as it gets added to leading exchanges. Metacade looks like a fantastic option to check out.

