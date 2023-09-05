Toncoin (TON), Polygon (MATIC) and VC Spectra (SPCT): Three Cryptocurrencies Shaping 2023’s Bull Market

Description As the crypto market prepares for an imminent bull run, three assets have poised as the key to ushering in this long-anticipated rally. In a recent surge, Toncoin (TON) enjoyed a brief ride upward compared to Ethereum‘s layer-2 native coin, Polygon (MATIC). The Polygon MATIC price fell as a bearish trend formed on the charts, … Read more

As the crypto market prepares for an imminent bull run, three assets have poised as the key to ushering in this long-anticipated rally. In a recent surge, Toncoin (TON) enjoyed a brief ride upward compared to Ethereum‘s layer-2 native coin, Polygon (MATIC). The Polygon MATIC price fell as a bearish trend formed on the charts, signaling a potential continued decline. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) might yet be the best cryptocurrency in the market as the coin flexes massive returns to investors.

Let’s see how these coins will affect the anticipated bull rally.

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Polygon (MATIC) Dips Despite Developmental Moves

Blockchain tracker Dune Analytics called attention to a substantial increase in transactional activities on the Polygon (MATIC) chain in the second quarter of 2023. DappRadar, a platform that tracks decentralized applications, buttressed the reason behind this high rate of transactions on Polygon (MATIC). The platform revealed that a substantial fraction of these transactions are dApp games.

For context, three of the leading dApps operating on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain are gaming behemoths. The big three include Planet IX, Pandra War, and Sunflower Land. As a result of these developments, the crypto community projected a progression for Polygon MATIC price.

However, contrary to general sentiment, Polygon (MATIC) faced high selling pressure from the bears, with its price falling below $0.600. Polygon (MATIC) is currently trading for $0.549. Analysts opined that a drop below this level implies that the Polygon MATIC price might visit the next support zone at $0.535.

Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) forged a partnership with SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest telecommunication company, on August 17. Both companies seek to develop and promote Web3. The Polygon (MATIC) community believes this will improve the performance of the asset in the future.

Toncoin (TON) Rallies Over 9% In the Recent Market Pump

Elsewhere, Toncoin (TON) traded in the green on August 30 as the crypto market entered an uptick mode. As the market gained by 1.81%, Toncoin (TON) registered a 9.23% increase to $1.72.

Token critic InvestorsObserver declared Toncoin (TON) bullish over the last seven days. The performance metric analyzed Toncoin’s (TON) price momentum and trading volume.

Investors can leverage the short-term outlook of Toncoin (TON) to plan their next position. Toncoin (TON) is currently 1.88% off its five-day high and 23.28% above its five-day low. Toncoin (TON) is trading for $1.75 at press time.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Seeks to Introduce Decentralization to Blockchain Investment

Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) continues outperforming its contemporaries with its outstanding features and dynamic utility. As a decentralized hedge fund, VC Spectra (SPCT) compensates users with quarterly dividends and a buyback opportunity. Consequently, VC Spectra (SPCT) investors can use their ROI to expand their investments.

During seed and private sales, VC Spectra (SPCT) holders will earn voting rights and gain access to fresh ICOs.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a deflationary token developed on BRC-20, a Bitcoin blockchain layer. VC Spectra (SPCT) boasts several uses, which include decentralized trading, asset management, and payment of transaction fees.

Other than these real-life utilities, VC Spectra (SPCT) is also a money maker. VC Spectra (SPCT) is still in its presale phase and has made massive returns to investors who swooped in early.

During Stage 1 of the public presale, VC Spectra (SPCT) investors gained 212.5%. In Stage 2, they made a 127.27% profit off VC Spectra (SPCT).

VC Spectra (SPCT) has entered Stage 3 of its public presale and promises to roll in a 32% gain when the price hits $0.0333 in Stage 4. Likewise, there is a potential 220% gain on VC Spectra (SPCT) at the end of the presale for investors who chip in now. For investors searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest in, VC Spectra (SPCT) is right on par.

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund