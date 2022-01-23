Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 23rd January, 2022, Chainwire

TeraBlock and Splinterlands are joining forces to usher in the future of DeFi gaming. Users will benefit from simplified token bridging across multiple blockchains on the Splinterlands gaming platform through the collaboration.

Splinterlands and TeraBlock are raising the bar for DeFi gaming today and in the future. Players of the popular game can transfer their tokens across various blockchains through the TeraBlock Bridge. The Bridge is integrated into the gaming platform and allows for easier and quicker token swapping between multiple networks. Cross-chain solutions are essential in DeFi and gaming, and Splinterlands aims to push the boundaries of what can be achieved.

Splinterlands is one of the top blockchain gaming providers with over 400,000 active users and thousands of new players joining every day. Additionally, the game has up to 4 million transactions per day, making it the most active gaming hub in the blockchain space today. These high transactions volumes warrant exploring a different token routing solution that seamlessly bridges tokens between different networks.

TeraBlock, through its strong focus on purpose-built decentralized finance solutions and products, has developed an ecosystem where traders retain and optimize their crypto assets. The TeraBlock Bridge is the latest protocol under the TeraBlock banner to provide the functionality that Splinterlands players seek. Its cross-chain routing process ensures token transfers can be completed within a few steps.

Splinterlands and TeraBlock lay the foundation for simplifying DeFi transfers in the blockchain gaming world through this partnership. As a result, the Splinterlands team can build a more unified gaming platform while helping TeraBlock solidify its position in the DeFi segment by creating broader use cases.

A portion of the fees collected from transactions on the TeraBlock bridge will be used to buy back $TBC tokens from the secondary market. Increasing the token’s buying pressure increases demand for $TBC and adds stability to the TeraBlock ecosystem. It is important to note that portion of the fees collected from the TeraBlock Bridge Protocol will be distributed among TeraBlock Stakers as part of the reward mechanism on the upcoming TeraBlock Native Staking Protocol.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands (né SteemMonsters) is an epic, multiplayer fantasy card game within which thousands of gamers battle every day with monsters in a fight for control of a chaotic world at war. Full transparency of the blockchain’s distributed ledger enables gamers to see how many of each different card exists in the entire game. Every card is individually owned, which means that even the creators of the game cannot take them away from any player, and all players are free to buy, sell, or trade them just like physical trading cards.

Be sure to check it out at https://splinterlands.com and join the vibrant Splinterlands player community in Discord or Telegram .

About TeraBlock

TeraBlock is a diversified crypto ecosystem built to help users retain and optimize their holdings on a unified platform.

The TeraBlock ecosystem consists of a suite of DeFi instruments that allow users to invest, hold and exchange crypto assets in a safe and decentralized manner. TeraBlock is also engaged in the development of a Trade Automation platform that allows users to optimize their cryptocurrency holdings while navigating volatile markets.

Designed to safeguard the privacy and security of the users, the easy-to-access platform facilitates fund aggregation, yield optimization, and farming and staking protocols.

