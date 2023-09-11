Tao Bin Introduces Smart Robotic Barista to Revolutionize Malaysia’s Beverage Industry

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Tao Bin, the innovative sensation from Thailand, has made a significant debut in Malaysia, unveiling a groundbreaking innovation poised to reshape how Malaysians savor their beverages—the Smart Robotic Barista. This cutting-edge machine boasts an extensive menu of over 180 freshly crafted choices, all packed into a remarkably compact one-square-meter footprint. Contents hide 1 A diverse … Read more

Tao Bin, the innovative sensation from Thailand, has made a significant debut in Malaysia, unveiling a groundbreaking innovation poised to reshape how Malaysians savor their beverages—the Smart Robotic Barista. This cutting-edge machine boasts an extensive menu of over 180 freshly crafted choices, all packed into a remarkably compact one-square-meter footprint.

A diverse menu to delight palates

The Smart Robotic Barista is a haven for diverse tastes, offering a wide array of options that include multi-flavored drinks such as sodas and smoothies, protein shakes, as well as beloved classics like coffee and tea. For a personalized experience, health-conscious consumers can effortlessly adjust the sweetness level, ranging from no sugar to 100%, ensuring each drink caters perfectly to individual preferences. In a significant move towards sustainability, Tao Bin employs recyclable materials like Polypropylene (PP#5) for all cups, lids, and straws.

The smart robotic design

What sets this innovation apart is its “smart robotic” design, seamlessly integrating advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver an unparalleled beverage experience. Harnessing IoT technology, Tao Bin collects real-time data on usage and ingredients, facilitating precise operational optimization to ensure consistent ingredient availability. Payment is made exceptionally convenient through various e-wallet options, including DuitNow QR, GrabPay, TnGo e-wallet, and more.

Moti Utam, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Tao Bin Sdn Bhd, expressed, “Through the power of IoT technology, we have the capability to collect real-time data on usage and ingredient levels, facilitating precise operational optimization to ensure the consistent availability of our ingredients. Furthermore, we have made the payment process exceptionally convenient, offering e-wallet options like DuitNow QR.”

Unveiling the smart robotic Barista

The grand unveiling event, titled “Tao Bin Has Landed,” took place at Publika Shopping Gallery over the weekend. During the launch event, the company introduced the Smart Robotic Barista to guests and the public. Attendees had the opportunity to witness the machine in action, exploring the extensive variety of 180+ beverage choices and observing how the machine crafted drinks with precision and speed.

Rapid deployment across Malaysia

Tao Bin Sdn Bhd initiated the deployment of these machines in the Klang Valley area in June 2023, with over 30 units already installed in prominent locations, including Sunway College, Thomson Hospital, Mahsa University, Nottingham University, MITEC, Lalaport GMB, 3 Damansara, MyKart@Tropicana Gardens Mall, private offices, and condominiums. The expansion of this exciting technology began in the Klang Valley and extended to Penang just before Merdeka Day, with four machines already in operation. Ambitious plans are underway for further expansion into cities like Seremban, Melaka, and Johor. By the end of this year, Tao Bin is committed to deploying up to 250 units of these machines, ensuring convenient access for Malaysians across the country.

Johnson Fung, the Chief Executive Officer of Tao Bin Sdn Bhd, stated, “By the end of this year, Tao Bin is committed to deploying up to 250 units of Smart Robotic Barista machines, and we hope the beverages we offer will become the choice of the Malaysian people.”

Expansion beyond Klang Valley and Penang

The expansion of this exciting technology began in the Klang Valley and extended to Penang just before Merdeka Day, with eight machines already in operation at Kompleks Bukit Jambul, The One Academy Penang, 1st Avenue Mall, Megamal Pinang, Butterworth Bus Terminal, and Prangin Mall. Ambitious plans are underway for further expansion into cities like Seremban, Melaka, and Johor.

One of the standout features of the Smart Robotic Barista is its easy deployment, requiring only a 1-square-meter space, with no need for a water supply from the location. Tao Bin provides its own water to guarantee the highest quality and consistency of beverages across all locations.

For more information about Tao Bin and the Smart Robotic Barista machine, please visit the website at [https://www.taobinmalaysia.com](https://www.taobinmalaysia.com) or contact +603 7620 8883.

In a bold move to revolutionize Malaysia’s beverage industry, Tao Bin’s Smart Robotic Barista promises to bring a delightful and convenient beverage experience to people across the nation. With its cutting-edge technology, diverse menu, and commitment to sustainability, it’s poised to make a lasting impact on the way Malaysians enjoy their favorite drinks.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.