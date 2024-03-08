Loading...

Study Shows AI’s Altruistic Traits Mirror Human Behavior

2 mins read
AI

Contents
1. AI’s surprising altruism and cooperation
2. Understanding AI beyond surface responses
3. Future directions in AI behavioral science
4. Implications for trust and utilization of AI
Share link:

TL;DR

  • AI behaves much like humans in tests, showing traits like cooperation and altruism.
  • This study helps us trust AI more for tasks like negotiation and caregiving.
  • Researchers want to teach AI more about human diversity for better collaboration in the future.

In a groundbreaking study by researchers from the University of Michigan, MobLab, and Stanford University, artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated remarkable similarity to human behavior in psychological survey questions and interactive games. 

The study, led by Qiaozhu Mei, a professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Information and College of Engineering, compared the choices made by AI, specifically ChatGPT, to those of over 108,000 individuals from more than 50 countries.

AI’s surprising altruism and cooperation

The research revealed that AI, particularly ChatGPT, exhibited traits such as cooperation, trust, reciprocity, altruism, and strategic thinking comparable to or exceeding that of humans. 

Professor Mei suggests that AI’s behavior, characterized by increased cooperation and altruism, could be well-suited for roles requiring negotiation, dispute resolution, customer service, and caregiving.

Understanding AI beyond surface responses

Before this study, understanding AI’s decision-making process was challenging due to the opaque nature of modern AI models. While AI has shown conversational prowess, poetry writing, and problem-solving capabilities akin to humans, these comparisons were primarily based on linguistic outputs. 

However, this study introduces a formal approach to delve deeper into AI’s decision-making processes, which are essential for building trust in AI for high-stakes tasks like healthcare and business negotiations.

Future directions in AI behavioral science

The collaborative effort between computer science and behavioral economics in this study lays the groundwork for future research in AI behavioral science. 

Moving forward, researchers aim to expand behavioral tests, explore various AI models, and educate AI systems to better represent the diverse spectrum of human behaviors and preferences. 

This interdisciplinary approach seeks to facilitate collaboration between AI and humans, mitigating concerns about AI’s behavior in future societal contexts.

Implications for trust and utilization of AI

Understanding AI’s alignment with human behavior can significantly impact people’s trust in AI applications. Recognizing AI’s altruistic and cooperative tendencies could enhance trust in utilizing AI for negotiation, dispute resolution, and caregiving tasks. 

Conversely, acknowledging the limitations of AI’s personalities and preferences compared to the broad diversity found in human populations is crucial, particularly in fields where human preferences play a vital role, such as product design, policymaking, and education.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Healthcare
#Explained
2 mins read

Advanced Healthcare Technologies Revolutionize Patient Care in Australia

AI Bias
#Explained
2 mins read

Can AI Bias Be Overcome in Data Collection Practices?

Facial Recognition
#Explained
2 mins read

Biometric Facial Recognition at Texas Airports

Gamuda
#Explained
2 mins read

Gamuda Collaborates with Google Cloud to Propel AI Innovation in Engineering and Construction

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan