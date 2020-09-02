Cryptocurrency has scored another big one after Bitcoin and Ethereum were listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna and Singapore.

With the listing of the Bitcoin and Ethereum, the Vienna stock exchanges have taken the third position in a long list of the regulated market to list the digital assets.

In the official statement, the Vienna stock exchange which is also referred to as the Wiener Börse said it has listed ABTC and AETH, a Bitcoin and Ethereum based product of the renowned firm, 21 Shares AG. The head of development at the stock exchange, Thomas Reiner lauded the listing as one that would bridge the gap between stock markets and crypto trading.

21 Shares AG lists ABTC and AETH on Vienna stock exchange

As a result of the listing, investors would be allowed to do business in the constantly monitored stock exchanges market which promises transparent trading with quick settlements as a result of its trusted brokers.

21 Shares AG CEO, Henry Rashwan said they had worked tirelessly to merit this listing and this means that their clients in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria would be able to gain access to the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP.

It is with maximum joy that we announced to the customers of our listing and particularly the availability of our digital assets to both small scale and institutional investors.

Singapore stock exchanges allow investors to monitor the price of digital assets

21 Shares AG was said to have already been listed on the Deutsche Boerse XETRA market which boasts of not less than 90% of German shares trades as well as ETF trading worth around 30%. The company, 21 Shares AG, has only been around for two years but they have amassed a pool of clients and have around $100 million worth of assets under their care.

In a calculated move to boost the adoption of digital assets, the Singapore stock exchanges have teamed up with cryptocompare.com to list price indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Even though this move doesn’t mean the population in Singapore will be able to automatically trade crypto, they would be provided with real-time price movements.