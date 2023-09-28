Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Footage of Venom Vs. Miles and Peter Released

TLDR A new international promo reveals a CG footage of Miles and Peter battling Venom, but actual gameplay is yet to be seen.

Venom’s host in the game is speculated to be Harry Osborn due to previous hints in the series.

Kraven the Hunter is another candidate who might carry the Venom symbiote.

A less likely theory suggests Peter Parker could become Venom, although this contradicts the officially released material as of yet.

After waiting for a long time, fans finally have a quick look at Venom standing up against Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Previously, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man by Insomniac Entertainment have been a huge success. Now, the gaming studio is back with another adventurous sequel full of action and web-slinging.

However, it’s different this time. Fans of Spider-Man will get to control both Miles and Peter as the two Spideys team up together to go against Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

As the game is set to release this October, fans are getting to see more footage and glimpses of the upcoming game. However, none of the officially released footage previously covered the alien symbiote, aka Venom. However, a new international promo of the game just got released recently and showed both heroes fighting the iconic symbiote.

However, what we see in this Brazilian teaser is actually just fully CG footage. We are yet to see the actual gameplay of Spider-Man against Venom. In the footage, we can see the pair trying to take on Venom but being thrown around by the big hulking villain. Eventually, both the heroes unleash their abilities to fight back. The abilities we see them using are the Iron Spider Arms by Peter and the electric-based Charge by Miles, as we saw in the earlier spin-off.

Before this, all that the fans had seen was a statue that came with the game’s deluxe edition. However, with the release of this new international promo, we can finally see the conflict in action.

Who is Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Venom is, perhaps, the most iconic villain from the Spider-Man universe. However, the biggest mystery that surrounded Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was who would be the host to this symbiote this time. In comics, we have mostly seen Eddie Brock pairing up with the symbiote and going up against Spider-Man.

However, this time, it appears that Harry Osborn will be the host to the symbiote. In the first game, Harry was mostly absent, and we were given signs that he was on a Europe trip.

It was later revealed that Harry was in New York throughout this time, but he was extremely sick. As a result of which, he was being treated by the symbiote in Norman’s apartment in Manhattan.

Since there already seems to be an established connection between Harry Osborn and the symbiote in this series, he seems to be the most likely candidate.

Could Kraven The Hunter become Venom?

Well, just because Harry has had a connection with the symbiote earlier, it cannot be confirmed that he will be Venom in this new game. It is also possible that Kraven the Hunter might be the one sporting the symbiote suit in this sequel.

We got teasers of Kraven in earlier trailers, and it was confirmed that he will be among the primary antagonists in the new Spider-Man game. However, some fans have theorized that Kraven might come in contact with the Venom symbiote as he travels across the city. This would make him more powerful than he already is.

Another wild theory

Yet another wild theory from the fans says that Peter Parker might actually be Venom in Spider-Man 2. However, this is also the least likely theory due to a number of reasons.

We already have material from PlayStation and Insomniac that debunks this theory, especially this new teaser. However, that could also be nothing but a way to draw the fans away from a potential surprise. At the same time, it is already confirmed that Peter will be rocking a Symbiote suit in this new sequel. So, he does have a connection with the symbiote in one way.