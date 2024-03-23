Singaporean Celebrities Embrace AI Avatars for Eternal Legacy

Home-grown actor Gurmit Singh and a cohort of local celebrities have embraced the concept of AI avatars, signaling a departure from traditional celebrity endorsements. At an event held at the National Library Building on March 22, Singh unveiled his AI avatar alongside other stars like Li Nanxing and Shane Pow, marking a significant shift in the entertainment industry’s approach to digital representation.

Embracing eternal legacy with AI avatars

Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Ah Beng contractor Phua Chu Kang in the popular sitcom *Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd*, expressed enthusiasm for the idea of his AI avatar perpetuating his legacy indefinitely. He believes this innovation offers a unique opportunity to ensure a continuous revenue stream for his family, envisioning royalties flowing through generations. Singh emphasized the potential for AI avatars to transcend time, serving as enduring ambassadors for their respective personalities and characters.

The event also marked the launch of IdoLive, a pioneering AI digital celebrity marketing solution introduced by marketing consultancy firm The Celeb Net. This platform aims to revolutionize celebrity endorsements by offering AI avatars of popular personalities for marketing purposes, such as live-stream sales. With a roster of over 20 local celebrities endorsing the initiative, IdoLive promises to streamline marketing efforts while reducing costs for businesses.

Overcoming initial resistance towards AI

Veteran actor Li Nanxing initially harbored reservations about embracing AI technology. However, he acknowledged the inevitability of technological advancement and expressed a willingness to adapt to the changing landscape. Li’s sentiments echoed those of his peers, who recognized the potential of AI avatars to complement their existing endeavors rather than replace them entirely. Despite initial apprehensions, the stars showcased a collective openness to explore new opportunities presented by AI.

Amidst concerns about the ethical implications of AI avatars, The Celeb Net reassured both celebrities and the public of its commitment to ethical practices. Founder Kevin Zhang, a former Mediacorp executive, emphasized the importance of obtaining talent consent and ensuring transparency in the use of AI avatars. Talents retain control over their avatars, with the option to vet scripts and dictate usage parameters. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of exploitation and uphold ethical standards in AI-driven marketing.

As AI avatars gain traction in the entertainment industry, celebrities like Shane Pow envision a future where digital counterparts seamlessly integrate into their professional pursuits. Pow expressed optimism about the potential of AI avatars to alleviate scheduling conflicts and enhance productivity. Despite potential resistance from fans, Pow believes that widespread acceptance of AI avatars is inevitable as the technology matures. He anticipates a paradigm shift where AI becomes an integral part of the entertainment landscape.

The enthusiastic reception of AI avatars by Singaporean celebrities marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital representation in the entertainment industry. With the launch of IdoLive and endorsements from prominent stars like Gurmit Singh and Li Nanxing, AI-driven marketing initiatives are poised to reshape traditional celebrity endorsements. As the industry navigates this transformative shift, ethical considerations remain paramount, ensuring the responsible and transparent use of AI technology. Looking ahead, the integration of AI avatars into mainstream entertainment promises to redefine the boundaries of celebrity engagement and perpetuate legacies for generations to come.